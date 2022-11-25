India Retail Mineral Turpentine Oil Market at a CAGR of 9.5% is Expected to top a Revenue of US$ 113.2 Mn between Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Data Analysis by FMI Experts

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / The India retail mineral turpentine oil (MTO) market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 45.8 Mn by the end of 2022. Sales of retail mineral turpentine oil in the country are expected to witness a steady growth rate at a CAGR of 9.5% during the evaluation period from 2022 to 2032. It is expected to top a valuation of US$ 113.2 Mn by 2032.

Future Market Insights in its latest market study reveals that the India mineral turpentine oil market is highly consolidated where the majority of shares are held by few domestic leading players. Key players operating in the market majorly deal in bulk quantities of MTO. Retail packaging sizes of MTO are generally repacked by distributors or retailers. Hence, the India retail mineral turpentine oil market is fragmented and is expected to hold immense potential for key players operating in the market.

The retail packaging of MTO has witnessed high growth rates over the past few years. Key players can gain substantial momentum and capture the majority of market shares by launching MTO in retail sizes. They are striving to introduce their in-house products with innovative brand names and high quality in the market to expand their client base.

Mineral turpentine oil is expected to find its majority of applications in paints and coatings for the manufacturing of products such as thinners and wood primers. Paint manufacturers are primarily active in retail sales of MTO through their authorized outlets. Paint manufacturers are also focusing on creating robust sales networks with the presence of various authorized dealers and customer loyalty programs.

Key Takeaways:India Mineral Turpentine Oil Market

From 2017 to 2021, the market for retail mineral turpentine oil in India expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% .

North India is expected to account for 37.7% of the overall India retail mineral turpentine oil market share in the evaluation period.

The West India retail mineral turpentine oil market currently holds around 28.8% of the value share in the India market.

Based on application, the wood primers segment is estimated to account for around 60.7% of the retail mineral turpentine oil produced in India.

The 10.1 L - 20 L packaging size segment is expected to account for the majority of share in the India retail mineral turpentine oil market in the next ten years.

Competitive Landscape: India Retail Mineral Turpentine Oil Market

According to FMI analysis, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Nayara Energy Ltd., Mehta Petro-refineries Ltd., Jay Chemicals, Shambhoo Petrochem (p) Ltd., Paragon Chemicals, TotalEnergies S.E., Idemistsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Shell Plc., Exxonmobil Corporation Ltd., Witmans Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Labdhi Petrochem among others are identified as key manufacturers in the India retail mineral turpentine oil market.

Get More Insights into the India Retail Mineral Turpentine Oil Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the India retail mineral turpentine oil market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the Indian market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on packaging size, application, and region.

India Retail Mineral Turpentine Oil Market Outlook by Category

By Packaging Size:

100 mL - 499 mL

500 mL -1 L

1.1 L - 5L

5.1 L - 10 L

10.1 L - 20 L

By Application:

Paint Thinner

Wood Primers

Dry Cleaning

Brush Cleaning

Art Works

Others

By Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals and materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing - ‘The Way Forward'.

