India Rupee Declines Most in 2019 as Kashmir Adds to Yuan Woes

(Bloomberg) -- India’s rupee slid the most since December as uncertainty over a potential announcement on the troubled Jammu and Kashmir state added to a yuan-driven sell-off.

The rupee weakened as much as 1.4% against the dollar, the most since Dec. 11, before paring the loss to 1.3% at 70.4775 to the dollar at 10:05 am in Mumbai.

India deployed extra troops in Jammu and Kashmir amid rising talks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is preparing to change laws that give the state a special constitutional status. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned escalating tensions in Kashmir has the potential to "blow up into a regional crisis" as India placed prominent Kashmiri political leaders under house arrest in a widespread crackdown in the valley.

The uncertainty sparked by the development pressured the currency on a day when Asian markets are grappling with a rout after China’s yuan fell past 7 per dollar for the first time since 2008 amid speculation Beijing was allowing its currency to weaken to counter President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat.

“The worries over the political situation in Kashmir and the yuan depreciation are weighing on the currency,” said Paresh Nayar, currency and money markets head at FirstRand Ltd. in Mumbai.

The rupee had gained for a second successive month in July as investors found India’s debt assets attractive amid a growing pile of negative-yielding debt globally. The currency also benefited from a fiscally prudent budget and the government’s decision to sell debt offshore.

“The market has been short on dollars and we saw positions beginning to flip late Friday,” said Anindya Banerjee, a currency strategist at Kotak Securities Ltd. “A break of 70.50 may see 71.50 being the next level.”

