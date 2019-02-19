Pakistan Vows to Retaliate If India Launches Military Strikes

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said his nation would retaliate if attacked by India, following New Delhi’s strongest accusations yet that its nuclear-armed neighbor was responsible for a major terrorist attack in Kashmir.

“Pakistan will not think of retaliation, Pakistan will retaliate,” Khan said in a televised speech on Tuesday. “There will be no other option than retaliation.”

Tensions between the historic arch-rivals have been high since a militant car bombing, claimed by a Pakistani-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed, on Feb. 14 in Kashmir killed 40 members of India’s security forces -- the deadliest strike in the region in decades.

Alluding to India’s upcoming general election, Khan said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could “get a boost” by authorizing some kind of military action against Pakistan, but that he hoped “better sense prevails.”

Khan, who has called for peace talks with New Delhi since his election victory last year, also said India was blaming Pakistan without having any evidence and promised to take action if they could hand over actionable intelligence.

Spy Agency

Earlier on Tuesday, K.J.S. Dhillon, commander of the Indian army’s Kashmir-based 15 Corps., said a terrorist belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed planned last week’s strike on a convoy of paramilitary troops. The man was a Pakistani national with links to the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, Pakistan’s main spy agency, and was gunned down in an encounter on Monday, Dhillon said.

Four Indian soldiers, including a major, were also killed in the military operation on Monday, Dhillon said at a news conference in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital of Srinagar.

“Pakistan’s Army and ISI were handling Kamran, the Jaish-e-Mohammed commander in Kashmir,” Dhillon told reporters.

Worst Incident

Relations between the neighboring South Asian nations nosedived after last week’s attack, in which a vehicle packed with explosives was driven into a bus carrying paramilitary troops.

Last week’s incident was the worst attack in Kashmir for decades and by far the biggest terrorist strike since Modi was elected in 2014.

It was the latest incident in a long history of violence in the disputed territory, which has been described as an open wound between the two nations since the partition of British India in 1947. The Muslim-majority region is divided and has been the cause of multiple wars between India and Pakistan, both of whom claim Kashmir in full.

Nuclear Deterrent

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country’s defense forces have been given the freedom to respond even as New Delhi scrapped the most favored nation status it had awarded Pakistan and slapped 200 percent duties on shipments from the country. Islamabad recalled its high commissioner from New Delhi for consultations, following India’s move to do the same.

Analysts have predicted that Modi may react in a similar way to a 2016 attack on Indian security forces in Kashmir that killed 19 soldiers, and was also blamed on terrorists from Pakistan, leading to New Delhi launching retaliatory cross-border strikes.

Yet with both countries holding nuclear weapons, many see Modi constrained from starting a full on assault against Pakistan, which would likely provoke an unprecedented escalation.

(Updates with analyst commentary from penultimate paragraph.)

--With assistance from N. C. Bipindra.

To contact the reporters on this story: Iain Marlow in New Delhi at imarlow1@bloomberg.net;Kamran Haider in Islamabad at khaider2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Unni Krishnan at ukrishnan2@bloomberg.net, Chris Kay, Abhay Singh

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.