U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,496.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,421.00
    -57.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.50
    +4.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.69
    +0.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.23
    -0.26 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9200
    -0.0680 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,429.87
    -2,387.18 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.98
    -27.66 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.81
    +30.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

India’s Securities Regulator Warns Advisers Against Dealing in Unregulated Assets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Parikshit Mishra
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the country’s top securities regulator, issued a notice to advisers on Thursday warning them not to deal in assets that are not regulated in the country.

  • SEBI said it would take action against any investment adviser dealing in unregulated assets, including digital gold. Cryptocurrencies are also considered unregulated assets.

  • The notice comes on the back of recent comments from the CEO of India’s newest crypto “unicorn,” CoinSwitch Kuber, that the government and regulators are in talks with crypto companies for a plan to regulate the industry.

  • The Indian government has seemingly relaxed its plans to ban crypto outright, and is now looking to regulate its use in illegal transactions.

Read more: India’s Securities Regulator Wants IPO Promoters to Sell Crypto Holdings: Report



Recommended Stories

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Intel Sees More Spending, Less Profitability

    Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger spelled out the cost of his drive to return the world’s largest chipmaker to leadership of the industry and investors weren’t pleased. Bloomberg’s Su Keenan reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.” (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • China Hints Its Crackdown on Tech Giants Is Coming to an End

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top financial regulator said he expects to achieve significant progress in the ongoing crackdown on fintech firms before the year-end, reinforcing speculation that Beijing’s campaign to rein in its tech giants may be receding. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hi

  • Democrats Back Off Plan to Raise Tax Rates on Corporations, Wealthy

    Raising tax rates on corporations and high-income households is a key part of Democrats’ plan to pay for their proposed multi-trillion-dollar social spending plan, but opposition to that approach from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has sent lawmakers scrambling to find alternative ways to offset costs. Given Sinema’s resistance, there’s a growing chance that the corporate income tax rate could remain untouched in the Democratic budget bill. Even the compromise rate of 25% reportedly preferred by

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Plaid teams up with Square, Marqeta, SoFi, others to move into payments

    “How people pay is undergoing a massive transformation,” said Paul Williamson, head of revenue and partnerships at Plaid.

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Evergrande Avoids Default With Last-Minute Bond Interest Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default by paying a bond coupon before this weekend’s deadline, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the latest twist in a months-long drama that has captivated global investors.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fort

  • Intel CEO tries to calm investors spooked by aggressive spending plan to regain tech lead

    Investors sent Intel stock further into the red as company executives outlined aggressive spending plans on a conference call with analysts. Intel stock (Nasdaq: INTC) was down at times more than 9% despite a mixed third quarter financial performance that saw the company beat expectations on earnings per share. The major sticking point appeared to be around a dip in gross margins that CEO Pat Gelsinger said would be down for two to three years while the company spends to get back to a leading edge product position.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Think Everything’s Expensive Now? Wait Until You See What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathConsumers around the world are about to get socked with even higher prices on everyday items, companies from food giant Unilever Plc to lub

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Biden revises proposal to have IRS monitor bank accounts more closely. Here’s how it would work

    After uproar over a proposal to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers’ annual cash-flow information, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats unveiled a new, pared-down proposal on Tuesday. Now the question is whether this version of the proposed reporting requirement, which would kick in at the $10,000 mark instead of covering transactions above a $600 threshold, will, if it passes, win over critics and help the IRS catch tax cheats. In the Biden administration’s bid to ensure rich households pay their full tax bill, they proposed months ago that bank, loan and investment accounts report to the IRS on their customers’ aggregate “inflow” and “outflow” above the $600 point on a yearly basis.