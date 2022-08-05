U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,704.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,308.75
    -18.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.34
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.70
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    20.01
    -0.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0240
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1550
    +0.1390 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,176.56
    +301.60 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.79
    +3.16 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.22
    -12.84 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

India seeks antitrust scrutiny of global M&A deals

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India is a key overseas market for several global tech giants including Meta and Google. Now the South Asian nation is gearing up to have its voice heard for global M&A deals.

New Delhi has proposed amendments to its Competition Act, 2002, to introduce a number of changes including requiring the permission of local watchdog (Competition Commission of India) for all overseas deals exceeding $252 million in value for firms with "substantial business operations in India."

India, the world's second largest internet market that has drawn investments of tens of billions of dollars from Meta, Google and Amazon and venture capitalists including SoftBank, Sequoia and Tiger Global, has traditionally scrutinized deals based on asset size and not the transaction value. According to law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Indian regulator approved over 700 fillings in the past decade alone.

But things appear to be taking a shift and attempting to bring parity between India's position to those of China, U.S., and Europe.

“There has been a significant growth of Indian markets and a paradigm shift in the way businesses operate in the last decade. In view of the economic development, emergence of various business models and the experience gained out of the functioning of the Commission, the Government of India constituted Competition Law Review Committee, to examine and suggest the modifications in the said Act,” the bill published Friday afternoon said.

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, has proposed the following changes:

(a) changes in certain definitions like “enterprise”, “relevant product market”, “Group”, “Control”, etc., to provide clarity;
(b) broadening the scope of anti-competitive agreements and inclusion of a party facilitating an anti-competitive horizontal agreement under such agreements;
(c) provisions for reduction of time-limit for approval of combinations from two hundred and ten days to one hundred and fifty days and forming a prima facie opinion by the Commission within twenty days for expeditious approval of combinations;
(d) provisions for “value of transaction” as another criteria for notifying combinations to the Commission;
(e) limitation period of three years for filing information on anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position before the Commission;
(f) appointment of the Director General by the Commission with the prior approval of the Central Government;
(g) introduction of Settlement and Commitment framework to reduce litigations;
(h) incentivising parties in an ongoing cartel investigation in terms of lesser penalty to disclose information regarding other cartels;
(i) substitution of a provision which provides for penalty up to rupees one crore or imprisonment up to three years or both in case of contravention of any order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal with provision for contempt;
(j) issuance of guidelines including on penalties to be imposed by the Commission.

Recommended Stories

  • Moderately hawkish RBI to keep India rupee supported - analysts

    The Indian rupee is unlikely to fall significantly from current levels against the U.S. dollar after the Reserve Bank of India on Friday opted for a 50 basis points rate hike, analysts said. The RBI hiked the key interest rate by 0.50% to 5.40%, an outcome that less than half of the 63 economists polled by Reuters had predicted. Expectations regarding the pace of rate hikes have moderated amid concerns over growth, but policymakers in recent days have reiterated the central bank's resolve to tame inflation.

  • Inflation Reduction Act Could Save Nearly $2 Trillion Over 20 Years: Analysis

    Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act would cut federal budget deficits by more than $100 billion through 2031, according to an analysis published Wednesday by the Congressional Budget Office. When projected revenue increases from enhanced Internal Revenue Service enforcement are factored in, the deficit savings total more than $300 billion. And a new report by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget finds that the longer-term savings would be far higher, totaling $1.9 trillion over two deca

  • Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

    Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year.

  • Tensions with U.S. spur Chinese buying of chipmaking stocks

    Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington. The surge in interest in chipmaking stocks, which had lost more than a third of their value over the past year on valuation concerns, came after the U.S. Senate last week passed the "Chips and Science" Act to better compete with China. China's semiconductor index rose 6.8% on Friday to a four-month high, bringing the week's gains to 14.2%, the best weekly performance since mid-2020.

  • Russia Undercuts Saudi Oil in India as Competition Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- A fierce battle is brewing in India where Russia has undercut the price of oil from its OPEC+ ally Saudi Arabia, paving the way for Moscow to expand market share in one of the biggest crude importers.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeRussian barrels were cheaper than Saudi crude during April through Ju

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • Fisker CEO: Ocean SUV on track; 400K annual capacity coming by 2024

    Fisker shares are on the move after the company posted an upbeat quarterly financial report.

  • Altria or Philip Morris International: Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

    Tobacco stocks are a longtime favorite of dividend investors, and sister companies Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) dominate the industry. Since Altria spun off Philip Morris more than a decade ago, the two companies have taken different approaches to ready their companies for a future where cigarettes aren't their main revenue source. Altria sells tobacco and nicotine products in the United States, headlined by the Marlboro brand of cigarettes.

  • Amazon's Budding Grubhub Partnership Could Grow to 15% Stake

    Grubhub’s Amazon bet appears to be paying off. Last month, Grubhub's parent, Just Eat Takeaway, announced that it had an agreement with Amazon that lets the retailer's U.S. Amazon Prime customers order from Grubhub without a fee for a year to boost new customers. In exchange, Amazon would get a 2% stake in the food […]

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 95% of Its Assets in These 2 Sectors

    Berkshire Hathaway's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio has piled nearly all of its capital into two sectors.

  • Bayer says arbitration ruling over BASF claims is imminent

    Bayer's chief executive said an arbitration court would soon decide on claims brought by rival BASF, saying it overpaid for assets that Bayer sold to secure antitrust clearance for the takeover of Monsanto. Bayer CEO Werner Baumann told analysts in a call on Thursday that the ruling was expected "shortly" and that there was hardly any potential to seek recourse should Bayer disagree with the verdict. BASF in 2019 took Bayer to a previously agreed arbitration court, claiming that Bayer had not fully disclosed personnel costs when it negotiated the sale of two assets bundles.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.

  • Tech war: China's memory chip champion YMTC stays mum amid threat of US sanctions

    China's top memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) has yet to publicly comment on the possibility it might come under US sanctions, as Chinese technology firms keep a low profile amid geopolitical risks. The Wuhan-based company has been mum on reports this week that Washington plans to ban the shipment of US equipment used for making advanced NAND chips to China. In a letter to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo dated July 28, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and a half-d

  • Pelosi's Taiwan trip shows US and China aren't ready to fight over 'third rail' of chips

    The entire semiconductor industry seemed to be holding its breath as Nancy Pelosi’s plane made its final approach to Taipei this week. Some in the sector now appear to be exhaling.

  • Congress Could Change Your Retirement Plans. Is It Good or Bad News?

    The House of Representatives and Senate are working along similar lines to reform laws governing retirement plans like 401(k)s and traditional IRAs. Initiatives in both bodies raise the age cap for retired minimum distributions (RMDs). And they both let employers treat … Continue reading → The post Congress Could Change Your Retirement Plans. Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Supreme Court Won't Hear Suit Challenging State-Run IRA

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When can you retire? This beginner’s guide can help you find the answer.

    Savings is only half the equation to figure out when you can stop working and relax. There's another important number to know—here's 5 steps to calculating it.