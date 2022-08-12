U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,223.53
    +16.26 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,413.39
    +76.72 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,853.50
    +73.58 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.27
    +12.02 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.47
    -1.87 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    +0.17 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0260
    -0.0066 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8460
    -0.0420 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    -0.0100 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7500
    +0.7510 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,804.14
    -923.52 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.43
    -5.85 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.99
    +27.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

India seizes $46 million from crypto exchange Vauld in money-laundering probe

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India’s anti-money laundering agency has frozen assets worth $46.4 million from the local entity of Vauld for facilitating “crime-derived” proceeds from predatory lending firms in the latest headache for the crypto exchange that filed for protection from creditors last month.

Flipvolt Technologies, the India registered entity of Singapore-headquartered Vauld, was used to deposit 3.7 billion Indian rupees by 23 entities including non-banking financial companies and fintech firms into the wallets controlled by Yellow Tune Technologies, the Enforcement Directorate said Friday of its ongoing investigation.

The agency said the Indian entity of Vauld maintains “very lax KYC norms, no EDD mechanism, no check on the source of funds of the depositors, no mechanism of raising STRs, etc,” factors that led the accused firms in “avoiding regular banking channels” and “easily take out all the fraud money in the form of crypto assets.”

Vauld’s India entity failed to provide the agency with a complete trail of crypto transactions made by Yellow Tune and could also not supply KYC details of the wallets, ED said.

“Lax KYC norms, loose regulatory control of allowing transfers to foreign wallets without asking any reason/declaration/KYC, non-recording of transactions on Blockchains to save costs etc, has ensured that Flipvolt is not able to give any account for the missing crypto assets,” it added (PDF).

“It has made no sincere efforts to trace these crypto assets. By encouraging obscurity and having lax AML norms, it has actively assisted M/s Yellow Tune in laundering the proceeds of crime worth Rs 370 Crore using the crypto route.”

The agency said it has frozen assets from Vauld’s India entity till it provides a complete fund trail and the investigation is ongoing.

Vauld, which suspended its customers from withdrawing, trading and depositing on its eponymous platform last month, filed for bankruptcy last month and reportedly owes creditors $363 million, according to news outlet The Block, which cited legal documents it obtained. The startup counts Coinbase Ventures, Pantera Capital and Peter Thiel-backed Valar Ventures among its backers.

Recommended Stories

  • US Inflation Forecasts Marked Higher for 2023, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists boosted their inflation estimates for each quarter in 2023, a potentially worrying sign for Federal Reserve policy makers trying to keep price expectations anchored.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved

  • 'Euphoria' Star Hunter Schafer Originally Turned Down the Jules Role

    Thank god she didn't!

  • Mulvaney says he never saw ‘intentional destruction of documents’ at Trump White House

    Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said that he saw former President Trump rip up documents but never saw the intentional destruction of important papers. The remarks from Mulvaney, who has been critical of Trump, come days after the FBI conducted a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate that is linked to…

  • Market strategist on inflation: 'One data point does not make a trend'

    PNC Asset Management Group Chief Investment Officer Amanda Agati joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market trends, July CPI report data, interest rate hikes, inflation, volatility, and the outlook for markets.

  • At 75, India’s democracy is under pressure like never before

    The Aug. 5 demonstrations by India’s main opposition Congress party against soaring food prices and unemployment began like any other recent protest — an electorally weak opposition taking to the New Delhi streets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s massively popular government. The protests, however, quickly took a turn when key Congress lawmakers led by Rahul Gandhi — Modi’s main opponent in the last two general elections — trooped to the Parliament, leading to fierce standoffs with police. “Democracy is a memory (in India),” Gandhi later tweeted, describing the dramatic photographs that showed him and his party leaders being briefly detained by police.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

    How far off is SIGA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIGA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

    Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • 11 Best Falling Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we talk about 11 best falling stocks to buy now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Falling Stocks To Buy Now. After a brutal 2022 which saw the S&P500 shed more than 21% in the first half of the year, Q2 […]

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Un

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    Choosing stocks that can weather the storm and do well afterward, too, are the kinds of companies we should seek out, and the following trio of top tech stocks should outperform no matter what the market throws at it. Having shed its Warner Media division into the newly reconstituted Warner Bros Discovery in April, AT&T (NYSE: T) is now able to focus solely on its telecom operations and the rollout of its 5G network that will provide the industry with its next wave of growth. Although AT&T says it's not immune from the recessionary impacts affecting the broader economy, it's capable of managing through them and investing for the long-term benefit of customers and investors.

  • Geron (GERN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron earnings second quarter 2022 conference call. Aron Feingold, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, you may now begin your conference.

  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARA ) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking...

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.

    The market's decline this year might make it seem like a daunting time to get started, but this short-term turbulence also creates the opportunity to start building the foundations of a diversified portfolio of top growth stocks at attractive entry points. With $1,000, you can buy 100 shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), a software company that's using big data to do everything from helping intelligence agencies fight terror to enabling global manufacturers to monitor their supply chains. Despite Palantir's advanced technology and myriad use cases for data management, shares of the Denver-based company are down 69% from their 52-week high as the market's appetite for growth stocks that aren't yet profitable has diminished.

  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.13% and 0.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • It’s a Tom Jones rally but it may be overbought, say analysts

    The S&P 500’s initial surge on Thursday to fresh three-month highs fizzled as the session wore on. The good news for bulls is that this is a Tom Jones rally, as in his famous song: “It’s not unusual.” Specifically, there is nothing superlative about the market’s, notably the Nasdaq’s, resurgence off its mid-June trough, suggests Bespoke Investment Group.