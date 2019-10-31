Yield-Hungry Foreign Investors Propel India’s Sensex to a Record

(Bloomberg) -- India stocks rose, with the benchmark equity index surpassing its record high, after a U.S. interest rate cut spurred expectations that foreign funds may be attracted to the nation’s shares, adding to optimism that the worst is over as Indian companies report earnings.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.7% to 40,323.49 as of 10:53 a.m. in Mumbai. The measure is rising for a fifth day. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also advanced 0.7%. The gauges may be volatile later today as monthly futures contracts rollover.

Seventeen of 25 Nifty companies that have reported earnings so far have either beaten or matched estimates, while one had no estimates, according to Bloomberg calculations. Indian Oil Corp. is due to report results today.

“The rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve should promote the inflow of foreign funds,” said Chokkalingam G, the Mumbai-based founder of Equinomics Research & Advisory Pvt, which advises clients on equity investments. “Although the Sensex is close to a record, there are many stocks available at good valuations in the broader market.”

Eighteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by a gauge of real-estate companies; Telecom was the only sub-sector index to fallTwenty shares out of the 31 on the Sensex rose Infosys Ltd. contributed most to the index advance with a 4.3% gain, while State Bank of India Ltd.’s 4.5% advance was the biggest. Axis Bank Ltd. weighed most on the gauge with a 0.5% fall, while Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.‘s 1.1% drop was the steepest.

