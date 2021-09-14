U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,847.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,417.00
    -19.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.30
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.84
    +0.39 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    -1.58 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3862
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9790
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,716.34
    +1,194.95 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.51
    +22.63 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,055.17
    -13.26 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

India and Singapore to link their payments systems to enable 'instant and low-cost' cross-border transactions

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India and Singapore are working to link their digital payments systems to enable “instant, low-cost fund transfers,” in a major push to disrupt cross-border transactions, the central banks of the two nations said on Tuesday.

The project to link India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow is targeted for operationalization by July 2022, Reserve Bank of India said. Users on either of the systems will be able to make transactions to one another without having to sign up to the second platform, the banks said.

"When implemented, fund transfers can be made from India to Singapore using mobile phone numbers, and from Singapore to India using UPI virtual payment addresses (VPA). The experience of making a PayNow transfer to a UPI VPA will be similar to that of a domestic transfer to a PayNow VPA," said Monetary Authority of Singapore in a press statement.

UPI, a payments infrastructure developed by a coalition of retail banks, has become the most popular digital payments method in India. The railroads, adopted by scores of local and global firms including Google and Facebook, is now processing over 3 billion transactions each month. Like UPI, Singapore's PayNow also brings interoperability between banks and payments apps, allowing user from one payment app to make transaction to those on other apps.

“The UPI-PayNow linkage is a significant milestone in the development of infrastructure for cross-border payments between India and Singapore, and closely aligns with the G20’s financial inclusion priorities of driving faster, cheaper and more transparent cross-border payments,” India’s central bank said in a statement.

“The linkage builds upon the earlier efforts of NPCI International Private Limited (NIPL) and Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) to foster cross-border interoperability of payments using cards and QR codes, between India and Singapore and will further anchor trade, travel and remittance flows between the two countries. This initiative is also in line with RBI’s vision of reviewing corridors and charges for inbound cross-border remittances outlined in the Payment Systems Vision Document 2019-21.”

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's M&S reviewing future of French stores

    British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Sunday it was reviewing the future of its French business, with new trade rules in place since Britain left the European Union continuing to impact product availability in stores. “In light of the new customs arrangements we are taking decisive steps to reconfigure our European operations and have already made changes to food export into Czech Republic," said an M&S spokesperson. "We operate a franchise business in France and are currently undertaking a review of the model with our two partners in the market.”

  • The 2021 Met Gala Theme Is a Tribute to American Fashion

    This year's gala opens the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

  • Russia opposition stifled but unbowed as Duma election nears

    In the months before Sunday's parliamentary election in Russia, authorities unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition, making sure that the best-known and loudest Kremlin critics didn’t run. Pressure also mounted on independent media and human rights activists: A dozen news outlets and rights groups were given crippling labels of “foreign agents” and “undesirable organizations” or accused of ties with them. The embattled opposition groups admit the Kremlin has left them few options or resources ahead of the Sept. 19 election that is widely seen as a key to President Vladimir Putin’s effort to cement his hold on power.

  • Chinese tech giant Baidu begins publicly testing Apollo Go robotaxis in Shanghai

    Chinese search engine giant Baidu has begun publicly testing its Apollo Go robotaxi mobile platform in Shanghai, marking the company's continued expansion of its footprint in China. While Baidu says its robotaxis have achieved Level 4 capabilities, a human safety operator will be present during all rides, which are open to the public as of Sunday, in order to comply with local regulations. Shanghai's fleet will be made up of Baidu's electric Hongqi EVs, its fourth generation autonomous vehicles produced with FAW.

  • Republican Attorneys General Association offshoot held ‘war games’ meeting to discuss response in event of Trump loss to Biden

    Rule of Law Defense Fund, which is a branch of the Republican Attorneys General Association, gained notoriety for its robocall the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection, when pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol in an attempt to thwart the certification of Joe Biden's victory.

  • China self-driving firm DeepRoute.ai raises $300 million from Alibaba, others

    Chinese autonomous driving startup DeepRoute.ai said on Tuesday it raised $300 million from investors including e-commerce company Alibaba to expand its test fleet and develop technologies including self-driving trucks. Other investors in the funding round include Greater China-focused tech investor Jeneration Capital, Chinese automaker Geely and some previous investors, DeepRoute.ai said in a statement. The investment comes as automakers and technology firms are ploughing in billions of dollars into autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many see as the future of mobility.

  • Deutsche Bank Looks Beyond Lost Decade as Merkel Era Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- To understand German banks’ lost decade, start with a now infamous birthday dinner for then-Deutsche Bank AG chief Josef Ackermann, held in April 2008 by Chancellor Angela Merkel.The menu was inconspicuous, schnitzel and asparagus along with a $10 white wine. But the public outcry that followed, after the government was forced to support the industry with bailouts and vouch for savers’ deposits, held a key lesson for Merkel early on in her tenure: there’s little to gain in German

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    JPMorgan Chase has outperformed its banking peers for years and rewarded investors with a solid dividend.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Sells Off

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls Buying Gambling Powerhouse?

    MGM Resorts has rallied as vaccines roll out with sports betting providing an extra boost. But is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As Lock-Up Period Expires?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Rebounds

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Is Teladoc Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, TDOC Stock Chart Say

    According to MarketSmith, the number of mutual funds owning a piece of Teladoc stock has climbed steadily.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy As Online Sports Betting Jumps As NFL Season Kicks Off?

    Penn National Gaming is among the top-rated gambling stocks as more states allow sports betting and online wagering.