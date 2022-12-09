U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.50
    -11.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,718.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,610.50
    -35.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.30
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.86
    +0.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.10
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0200 (+0.57%)
     

  • Vix

    22.77
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1790
    -0.4510 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,151.01
    +298.35 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.10
    +9.41 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.34
    -7.83 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

India Stadium Lighting Markets, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028: Government Initiatives Such as Khelo India, Fit India, & Smart City to Impact Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Stadium Lighting Market: Size, Trends, Growth, Revenue, Analysis, Forecast, Value, Industry, Outlook & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Offerings, By Set Up Type, By Type, By Installation Type, By Regions And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Stadium Lighting Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.0% during 2022-2028.

Attributed to upcoming sports tournaments in India along with a significantly growing televised market of live sports for instance IPL media rights were sold for INR 16,347 crore for the period (2018-2022) and is expected to garner INR 50,000 crore for the period (2023-2027), as a result the infrastructure funding for stadiums is expected to augment during the forecast period.

Stadium lighting being an important aspect for live sports telecasting is expected to be driven on the back of cash inflow into the development of sports infrastructure in India.

India Stadium Lighting Market report thoroughly covers the market by product offerings, set up type, types, installation types, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

India Stadium Lighting Market Synopsis

India stadium lighting market growth is anticipated to witness its significance during the forecast period, on the back of government initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India, Smart City, awards and appreciation to athletes delivering excellence in varied sporting events and others.

The initiatives are aimed to promote sports across India and boost sporting infrastructure to achieve excellence in Olympic, and other major sports events. Such initiatives are aiding construction of stadiums and arenas across India which would directly provide impetus for growth to the India stadium lighting market during the forecast period.

In 2020, the outburst of coronavirus adversely affected the growth of the India stadium lighting market and the demand for stadium light plunged owing to government imposed nation-wide lockdown in addition to disruption in supply chain that led to the halt in operations of manufacturing industries. Moreover, inventory management and unavailability of skilled workers during the period further restricted growth of the market.

Market By Set Up Type Analysis

It is more difficult to provide lighting solutions for an outdoor stadium than for indoor stadiums due to various factors such as a lamps and luminaires being waterproof, the structure being able to handle adverse weather conditions, light dispersion and avoiding interference with playing conditions.

The aforementioned factors necessitate the use of specialized 'Focus lights,' which are more expensive than standard floodlights, for providing lighting solutions to outdoor stadiums, which explains the significant share of outdoor, by set-up type in India's stadium lighting market.

Market by Regions Type Analysis

The western region has a significant share of the India stadium lighting market, closely followed by the northern region, owning to stadiums built in the region such as Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat, the International Cricket Stadium in Jaipur, and other similar projects.

Furthermore, Adani university, transstadial University and other upcoming universities in the region are important cogs for stadium lighting market.

Key Highlights of the Report

  • India Stadium Lighting Market Overview

  • India Stadium Lighting Market Outlook

  • India Stadium Lighting Market Forecast

  • India Stadium Lighting Market Dynamics

  • India Stadium Lighting Market Revenue for the Period 2018-2028F

  • India Stadium Lighting Market Industry Life Cycle

  • Porter's Five Force Analysis

  • India Stadium Lighting Market - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

  • Market Drivers and Restraints

  • India Stadium Lighting Market Trends and Evolution

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Revenues, by product offerings, set up type, types, installation types, and regions for the Period 2018-2028F

  • India Stadium Lighting Market Share, By Light Source

  • India Stadium Lighting Market Share, By Offerings

  • India Stadium Lighting Market Share, By Set Up Type

  • India Stadium Lighting Market Share, By Regions - Key Performance Indicators

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

  • EPC Analysis

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Attractiveness of the Report

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

  • 10 Years Market Numbers.

  • Historical Data Starting from 2018 to 2021.

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Forecast Data until 2028.

  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Company Profiles

  • Signify Innovations India Ltd.

  • Havells India Ltd.

  • Wipro Lighting

  • Osram Lighting Private Ltd.

  • Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd.

  • Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

  • Surya Roshni Ltd.

  • Halonix Technologies Private Ltd.

  • Eveready Industries India Ltd.

  • Leksa Lighting Technologies Pvt Ltd.

  • Transrail Lighting Ltd.

  • Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Offerings

  • Lamps & Luminaires

  • Light Source

  • LED

  • High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

  • Services

  • Control Systems

By Set Up Type

  • Indoor

  • Outdoor

By Type

  • Dynamic

  • Static

By Installation Type

  • New

  • Retrofit

By Regions

  • Northern

  • Southern

  • Eastern

  • Western

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxzd5q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's Arizona Fab Could Mean Big Wins for 2 Other Chip Stocks

    Taiwan Semi's expansion to the U.S. is a big deal, but there are ways to profit during construction.

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Down 36% From Its High, Is Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Short-term headwinds cratered its stock, but there is evidence to suggest this search leader will bounce back.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • Former Wells Fargo execs ordered to pay $18.5M over fake accounts scandal

    A judge recommends three ex-Wells Fargo executives pay a combined $18.5 million in fines over their alleged roles in the mega-bank's fake accounts scandal.

  • Pakistan's top court endorses Barrick Gold's $10 billion mining investment

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's Supreme Court endorsed on Friday a settlement for Barrick Gold to resume mining at the Reko Diq project, one of the world's largest underdeveloped sites of copper and gold deposits, it said in an order. The endorsement was a condition of the settlement for Barrick to resume work on the project in the southwestern province of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, in which it will invest $10 billion. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the head of a five-judge panel, read out the operative part of the brief order in court.

  • GE is splitting into three parts. The CFO of its Healthcare unit outlines his strategy for 2023

    As GE Healthcare will become a public company in January, Helmut Zodl is focused on finance and IT.

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on strategy for reducing headcount

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, who has struck an upbeat tone on the economy in recent interviews, recently discussed the Charlotte-based bank's strategy for adjusting its headcount, which it is currently looking to do.

  • Europe Cold Snap Tests Gas Reserves After Russian Supply Cut

    Frigid temperatures are boosting demand for natural gas in parts of Europe, an early test of the continent’s readiness for winter without Russian energy.

  • Top 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing Countries in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten semiconductor manufacturing countries in the world. For more countries, head on over to Top 5 Semiconductor Manufacturing Countries in the World. Semiconductor fabrication is one of the most lucrative yet one of the most difficult industries in the world. Chips are responsible for […]

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Broadcom Bucks Semiconductor Downturn As Earnings, Outlook Top Estimates

    Broadcom reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street's targets, despite slowing smartphone sales.

  • Keystone pipeline shut after 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. The cause of the leak, which occurred in Kansas about 20 miles (32 km) south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is unknown. It is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • Oil falls on weakening demand, shrugs off Keystone closure

    Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday as traders shrugged off the closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline, focusing instead on concerns that global economic slowdowns would slash fuel demand. Canada's TC Energy said it shut its 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which is the primary line shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, after a spill into a Kansas creek. Oil prices rose after the company announced the closure, but the rally dissipated as analysts noted that the U.S. Gulf is likely to have enough inventory to handle short-term outages.

  • FedEx's top HR exec, Chris Winton, leaves to take role at Tesla working for Elon Musk

    MBJ reported last month that FedEx’s top HR executive, Chris Winton, had left the job to take an outside position. Now we know who his new boss is: Elon Musk.