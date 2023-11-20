INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued as banks, financials weigh

(Adds analyst's quote, updates shares)

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares were subdued on Monday, weighed by losses in banking and financial stocks as investors assessed the impact of the central bank's tighter rules for personal loans on lenders.

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex were flat at 19,731 and 65,746, respectively, as of 10: 20 a.m IST.

Banking and financial indexes were down 0.2%, each, while the private bank index fell 0.4%.

"The selling in banks will get exhausted as unsecured lending for banks for retail (clients) are very low and banks have very strong risk management," said Saurabh Jain, assistance vice president for research at SMC Global Securities.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India instructed the country's banks to set aside more capital, after repeated warnings about rapid growth in some personal loans.

The small-caps and mid-caps outperformed the benchmarks on Monday, rising 0.4%, each. They are up over 9% and 7%, respectively this month, compared to 3% gains in Nifty and Sensex.

There is continuous buying in the small and mid-caps by high networth investors, retail and domestic mutual funds, which reflects the confidence in domestic markets, Jain said.

Information technology stocks extended their winning streak, rising 0.5%. The index had risen 5% last week, notching its best week in 16 months, boosted by views that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not hike rates.

Among individual stocks, Talbros Automotive Components jumped as much as 19.2% to a record high on Monday, after winning 5.80 billion rupees of orders.

Shares of Oberoi Realty rose 4.3% to a record high on its plan to develop luxury housing project in the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, due this week, for more cues on interest rate trajectory. (Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)