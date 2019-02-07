India Stocks Rise Ahead of RBI Rate Decision; Auto Shares Gain

(Bloomberg) -- India stocks rose as investors awaited the central bank’s rate decision later Thursday after the government’s budget last week struck a populist chord ahead of a national ballot.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.3 percent to 37,082.22 as of 9:51 a.m. in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 0.2 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India will probably drop its hawkish stance on Thursday, opening the prospect of an interest rate cut this year as inflation drifts lower. A lower borrowing rate may revive demand for automotive and home loans.

The key policy rate will probably be kept at 6.5 percent, according to 32 of 43 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, with the rest expecting a 25 basis-point cut. Calls for lower borrowing costs have been increasing as real interest rates in India are now among the highest in Asia.

The Numbers

Sixteen of 19 industry sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced as a gauge of healthcare companies paced gains.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. gave the biggest boosts to the benchmark index.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. was the best performer on Sensex.AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. climbed as much as 15 percent after earnings.

Strategist View

“A change to an accomodative stance from the current hawkish view is already factored in,” said Jitendra Panda, managing director at Peerless Securities Ltd. in Kolkata. “Expectations of a rate cut are not very high and a no-change policy may not impact stocks much. However, a surprise rate cut will provide a boost to real estate, banks and auto stocks.”

Equities Notes

