Indian Stocks Surge on Signs That Global Pandemic May be Waning

(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks soared as trading resumed after a holiday, tracking gains in equities across Asia, on optimism that the deadly coronavirus pandemic may be waning in some key global hot spots.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 7.4% as of 1:48 p.m. in Mumbai -- on track for the best gain since 2009 -- while the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced by a similar amount. Markets are only open three days this week as they’re also closed for a holiday Friday.

“We are drawing cues from the global markets where the pace of new cases has reduced and the worst appears to have been factored in,” said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Mumbai-based Samco Securities Ltd. “There is also the possibility of government stimulus for sectors.”

Trading volumes have fallen and volatility has seen a surge with most dealers working from home with limited flexibility. At least 4,778 people in India have been infected by the virus with 136 deaths. The lock-down through April 14 was imposed to try prevent transmission of the virus in the world’s second most populous country.

“Market participants are now focusing on the peak of the pandemic even as economic conditions have worsened,” said Chokkalingam G, head of investment advisory at Equinomics Research & Advisory Pvt. in Mumbai. “A three-week lockdown means no business activity for a quarter of a three-month period, which will have a substantial impact on earnings.”

Sovereign bonds headed lower as states ramped up debt supply during the week. The benchmark 10-year was yield was up 9 basis points to 6.39%. The rupee was 0.5% higher agains the dollar.

Bond and currency markets today begin reduced trading hours from between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Mumbai until April 17 due to market volatility, the Reserve Bank of India said last week.

Lockdown Stress

The disruption has already beginning to show signs of pain. Lender Bajaj Finance Ltd., said in an analyst call on Monday that the company has lost 47.5 billion rupees ($625 million) in assets under management in the last 10 days, BloombergQuint said in a report. The firm also said that small and medium -sized businesses were under severe strain and asked the central bank to consider further economic relief measures, according to the report.

Companies will start announcing their results for the January-March quarter this month. Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 14% decline in profits for the companies under its coverage with a double-digit drop in net income for sectors like autos and construction material as economic activities suffered in March.

The Numbers

All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rose, led by a gauge of lendersHDFC Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the Sensex advance, increasing 5.4% while. IndusInd Bank Ltd. had the largest gain, rising 10%

