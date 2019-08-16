India Stocks Head for Fifth Weekly Loss in Six on Growth Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities swung between gains and losses, with key indexes headed for their fifth weekly loss in six in a holiday-shortened week, as investors mulled the outlook for company earnings and economic growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex traded at 37,337.23 as of 13:03 p.m. in Mumbai, poised for a weekly decline of 0.6%. The NSE Nifty 50 Index was little changed at 11,043.30. Markets were closed Monday and Thursday for holidays. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. was today’s biggest drag and ITC Ltd. the biggest support on both measures.

A regional equities benchmark is on course for a fourth-straight week of losses as investors assessed the prospects of a global economic slowdown and prolonged trade tensions between China and the U.S.

Strategist View

Valuations have become more reasonable but the threat of further earnings downgrades, uncertain global and domestic macroeconomic conditions and “super-high multiples” of consumer stocks “reduce the investment appeal of the Indian market,” Kotak Institutional Equities analysts led by Sanjeev Prasad wrote in a note.

The Numbers

Thirteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by a gauge of utility stocks.Yes Bank Ltd. was the top gainer on the benchmark, adding 4.5%. The lender said it raised 19.3 billion rupees ($271 million) in a placement to investors.

