India Stocks Set for Second Day of Gains Amid Easing of Lockdown

(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks rose, set for a second straight day of gains, as investors bought riskier assets amid a partial easing of the nationwide lockdown and signs of the coronavirus outbreak easing globally.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.5% to 31,535.41 as of 9:39 a.m. in Mumbai while the NSE Nifty 50 Index added 0.6%. Both measures are extending Wednesday rallies of more than 2%.

“Intra-day volatility is pretty high and that will continue to play over the next few weeks until we get clarity on how the exit from lockdown will work out,” said Amit Khurana, head of equity research at Dolat Capital Market Pvt. in Mumbai. “At this stage, everything is so uncertain.”

With the quarterly earnings season underway, Bharti Infratel Ltd. is scheduled to announce results later today. So far, four Nifty 50 companies have reported their quarterly earnings, with few providing outlooks due to the uncertain trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic and extended shutdown.

Indian companies sold a record amount of shorter-tenor bonds this month as the central bank floods the market with cheap cash. The nation’s market regulator has eased rules to fast-track rights issues to help companies raise funds amid the pandemic. India is heading toward its first full-year economic contraction in more than four decades, with a collapse in crude prices one of the few bright spots for the oil-importing nation.

Yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell 2 basis points to 6.2%, while the rupee strengthened 0.5% to 76.3075 per U.S. dollar.

The Numbers

All but two of the 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. surged, led by a gauge of metal companiesOil & Natural Gas Corp. led gains, rising 5.4%, while Titan Co. dropped the most among Sensex companies, shedding 2.4%

Flood of Cheap Cash Lifts India Company Bond Sales To Record
The Curious Case of Elevated Bidding at India's Debt Sales
India's Limp Reopening Should Douse Rapid Recovery Hopes
Financier Says 'Life Will Return' to India Business in September

