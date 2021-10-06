U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

India Structured Cabling Market to Cross $1,504.9 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian structured cabling market value stood at $508.0 million in 2020, and it is predicted to surge to $1,504.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2030. The market is being driven by the burgeoning requirement for copper structured cabling, government's plans for developing 100 smart cities and deploying free Wi-Fi at railway stations, and growing requirement for intelligent buildings.

P and S Intelligence Logo
P and S Intelligence Logo

With the growing use of data in the decision-making process and evolving needs of businesses, the country is witnessing the digital revolution. As structured cabling provides the critical support for unified and high-performance communication systems, its usage in the country is burgeoning. Additionally, the Indian structured cabling market is being driven by the soaring requirement for intelligent buildings, owing to the growing focus of organizations on making their facilities and campuses world-class.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-structured-cabling-market/report-sample

Key Findings of India Structured Cabling Market Report

  • Copper cables dominated the Indian structured cabling market in the years gone by because of the surging requirement for replacing the older cabling infrastructure, for achieving better efficiency.

  • Data centers, as an application, are expected to exhibit rapid expansion in the Indian structured cabling market in the coming years. The rising internet penetration, implementation of government regulations for ensuring data protection, and soaring foreign direct investments are driving the construction of such places and, in turn, the demand for structured cabling.

  • The southern region generated the highest revenue in the Indian structured cabling market in the past, mainly because of the existence of many information technology (IT) hubs in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

  • In the upcoming years, the Indian structured cabling market will grow the fastest in the country's eastern region. The launch of government initiatives for increasing connectivity in the eastern states and the development of IT parks and hubs in Tripura and Bhubaneswar are fueling the requirement for structured cabling.

Browse detailed report on India Structured Cabling Market Size and Growth Forecast to 2030

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the progress of the Indian structured cabling market because the lockdowns implemented for mitigating the spread of the virus negatively impacted the construction, manufacturing, automotive, and IT & telecommunications industries. Moreover, the restrictions on the movement of people and goods caused disruptions in the supply chain, which led to the closing down of construction sites, postponement of construction projects, and a sharp reduction in the funding for public projects.

The most-significant players in the Indian structured cabling market are ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, CommScope Holding Company Inc., ComCore Connexions Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Panduit Corp., Legrand Holding SA, Siemon Company, Belkin International Inc., and Sterlite Technologies Limited.

India Structured Cabling Market Breakdown

Based on Product Type

  • Copper Cable

  • Fiber Cable

  • Copper Components

  • Fiber Components

Based on Wire Category

  • Category 5e

  • Category 6

  • Category 6A

  • Category 7

Based on Application

  • Data Center

  • Local Area Network (LAN)

Based on End Use

  • Telecommunication

  • Commercial

  • Government

  • Industrial

Geographical Analysis

  • Northern India

  • Southern India

  • Eastern India

  • Western India

Browse Other Related Reports

Global Structured Cabling Market - The increasing demand for high bandwidth, owing to the rising internet penetration, is expected to drive the structured cabling market at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2020–2030. The market stood at $7.4 billion in 2019, and it is projected to reach $9.6 billion in 2030.

Global EV Charging Cables Market - Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the electric vehicle charging cables market in 2020, wherein China generated the highest revenue. The region is also expected to continue to dominate the market in the forecast years, while registering the fastest growth.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-structured-cabling-market-to-cross-1-504-9-million-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301393869.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

