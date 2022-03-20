U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,374.00
    -534.72 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

India tax department probe into Infra.Market finds bogus purchases, undisclosed income

Manish Singh
·1 min read

The Indian Income Tax Department says it has found and seized "a large number of incriminating evidences" that reveals that a Pune and Thane-based unicorn startup, referring to Infra.Market, "booked bogus purchases" and disclosed an additional income of more than $29.4 million following a rare probe into a startup.

Infra.Market -- a startup, backed by Tiger Global, Nexus Venture Partners and Accel and valued at $2.5 billion, that helps construction and real estate companies procure materials and handle logistics for their projects -- "made huge unaccounted cash expenditure and obtained accommodation entries, aggregating to the tune of over Rs 400 crore [$52.7 million]," the department said in a statement to the press Sunday.

The executives at the startup, when confronted by the tax authority, "admitted under oath this modus operandi, disclosed additional income of more than Rs. 224 crore [$29.49 million] in various assessment years, and consequently offered to pay their due tax liability," the department said.

Souvik Sengupta, co-founder and chief executive of Infra.Market, did not return a text seeking comment.

The startup is said to be closing a new round that would value it at $4 billion, Indian news outlet Entrackr reported in November.

The department, whose investigations are ongoing, said it also found a "complex hawala network of some Mumbai and Thane based shell companies" that exist only on paper and have been created for the "purpose of providing accommodation entries."

"Preliminary analysis has reveald that the total quantum of accomodation entries provided by these shell entities exceeds Rs. 1,500 crore. So far, unannounced cash of Rs. 1 crore and jewellery of the value of Rs. 22 lakh have been seized," the department said.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia hikes oil investments as it profits from price surge

    Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco, under pressure from the West to boost output amid soaring prices, pledged on Sunday to hike investments by around 50% this year as it reported a doubling in 2021 profits. Oil prices leapt 50% last year as demand recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, and then surged above $100 a barrel to 14 year highs in February after Russia invaded Ukraine, leading Western nations to urge major producers to increase output. Aramco said it would boost its capital expenditure (capex) to $40-50 billion this year, with further growth expected until around the middle of the decade.

  • Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in D2C brand Clovia for $125 million

    Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Retail said on Sunday evening it is acquiring a majority stake of 89% in direct-to-consumer brand Clovia for $125 million as the largest Indian retail chain looks to expand its footprints in the apparel and innerwear categories. Eight-year-old Clovia, which operates a "bridge-to-premium D2C brand" and sells over 3,500 products across innerwear and loungewear categories for millennial women, had raised about $25.8 million prior to Sunday announcement, according to insight platform Tracxn. Clovia's parent firm Purple Panda Fashions was valued at about $43 million in its most recent funding round in December 2020.

  • China's driverless delivery startup Whale Dynamic targets US market with $2.5M funding

    A nascent Nuro challenger from China has its sight set on the delivery market in the US and has just raised some seed funding to advance its ambitions. Whale Dynamic, a Shenzhen-based autonomous delivery startup founded by Baidu veteran David Chang, says it has closed a seed round of about $2.5 million. Qianchuang Capital, a Beijing-based investment firm managed by veterans from China's leading financial institutions, led the round, with participation from Shangbang Huizhong, a Chinese fund backed by real estate developers.

  • NerdWallet and SoFi CEOs Bought Up Stock on the Dip

    Top executives at investment-education firm NerdWallet and financial-services company SoFi have been buying up the embattled shares.

  • Unlike Trump, Biden Has Stock Market Far Down His Priority List

    (Bloomberg) -- Even investors with a lot at stake tend to agree: The stock market shouldn’t be a president’s top priority, especially when issues like war, blistering inflation and a pandemic are in play. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarUkraine Update: Turkey Says Kyiv, Mo

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • 3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

    Let's take a closer look at these three fantastic stock market deals. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is selling one of the world's most needed products right now: A coronavirus vaccine. The company has been generating billions of dollars in revenue and profit from this, its only commercialized product.

  • Stocks shrug off the war and COVID spikes to have their best week since November 2020. Here’s what experts say is going on

    U.S. stocks rallied for the fourth straight day on Friday, with the S&P 500 notching its best week since November of 2020.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip

    A more than 20% decline in the Nasdaq is your open invitation to buy these income stocks, which are yielding between 4% and 11.2%.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/18: Nike, Nvidia, Adobe

    Game plan for the week ahead with earnings from Nike, Adobe, KB Home and a keynote from Nvidia's CEO.

  • Larry Summers Warns That Interest Rates Have to Go Much Higher

    Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has been warning about the dangers of an inflationary spiral in the U.S. economy for more than a year, driven largely by what he saw as excessive pandemic relief spending under the Biden administration. Now he’s predicting the Federal Reserve will have to raise rates more dramatically to deal with the problem. “Ultimately we’re going to need 4-5% interest rates, levels they’re not even thinking of as conceivable,” Summers told Bloomberg Television

  • 7 Dividend ETFs To Buy And Watch For 2022

    Looking for a steady income stream to provide stability in your portfolio? Here are seven of the best dividend ETFs to invest in the coming year, ranked by assets.

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Deere and 11 Other Stocks to Buy to Combat Rising Food Costs

    Beaten-down restaurant stocks and shares of high-margin supermarket chains and farm-equipment makers are worth sampling.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.