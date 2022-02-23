U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,243.17
    -61.59 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,216.98
    -379.63 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,117.99
    -263.52 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,959.25
    -20.92 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.99
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.70
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    +0.0240 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9850
    -0.0550 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,661.88
    -338.53 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.00
    -5.38 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

India Tractors Market Size to Hit 910.8 Thousand Units by 2028. India Manufactures 1/3rd of the Tractors in the World – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·7 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The India tractor market size is expected to reach 910.8 thousand units by 2028 from 614.5 thousand units in 2021, Growing at a CAGR of 5.78% during 2022-2027.

Chicago, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest market research report on India tractors market, the increasing adoption of precision farming is set to become the most valuable driver for tractor sales in India. With approximately 80% of the share, tractors account for the largest segment of agriculture equipment in India in terms of revenue.

INDIA TRACTORS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report attribute

Details

Market Size (Volume)

910.8 Thousand Units (2028)

CAGR

5.78% (2022-2028)

Largest Segment by Horsepower

41-60 HP Tractors

Largest Segment by Drive Type

Two-Wheel-Drive Tractors

Largest Segment by Region

Northern India

Base Year

2021

Historic Year

2019-2020

Forecast Year

2022-2028

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

  • India Agriculture Tractor Market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.78% by volume during the forecast period 2021-2028. Amongst regions, highest demand is expected from the North zone of the Indian Market.

  • In terms of HP (Horsepower) type, 41-60 HP segment is leading the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% (by Volume) during the forecast period.

  • 2-Wheel-Drive segment accounted for the largest share of more than 90% from the overall tractor market.

  • In 2020, Indian economy shrank by 7.9% due to disruption in supply chain resulted during COVID-19 related lockdowns. The import-export scenario faced the similar circumstances during COVID-19. To aid economic recovery, the central government plans to invest in the recovery of agriculture sector by provides loan and subsidies to farmers.

  • FDI inflow in India declined by 35% in 2020 due to trade uncertainty influenced by lockdown which negatively impacted FDI inflow in the country. However, FDI inflow is expected to rise as Indian government is simplifying the taxing system to eliminate barriers for foreign national investors. US, Singapore, and Mauritius are the major investing countries in India.

  • Government strategies to enhance the welfare of farmers by converting agriculture into a viable activity are paving ways for new tractor purchases. The awareness of advanced agriculture equipment to improve per hectare yield, reduce the overall cost of crop production, and increase income centric inclination of farmers is boosting the sale of new tractors in India.

  • The increasing penetration and adoption of farm mechanization practices across India have driven the sale of new tractors. Tractors and agriculture implements are the major product categories of the organized agriculture market in India.

  • By switching to intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking and sustainability, the tractor market is transitioning to a more innovative industry providing significant growth opportunities for OEMs in the market.

  • Mahindra, International Tractor Ltd. (Sonalika), and TAFE dominated the Indian tractor market with a cumulative market share of over 60% and remaining market is covered by other vendors (Escorts, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, Kubota, SDF, ACE, Captain Tractors, Force Motors, Preet Group, VST Tillers Tractors, Yanmar, and others).

KEY OFFERINGS:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by horsepower, drive type, and zone

  • Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 11 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/india-low-hp-tractor-market

INDIA TRACTORS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

  • Tractors in the range of less than 20 HP are referred to as mini tractors. These tractors are ideal for farmers with marginal land holdings with low haulage requirements. In India, mini tractors are used mainly by farmers engaged in the cultivation of cotton, inter-culture operations, and orchards.

  • The tractor market in India is dominated by mid-range HP 2WD tractors. Among several tractor models available across the country, 2WD tractors are the most favored by farmers. The low relative cost of ownership, the sufficiency of features, and haulage power and convention make 2WD tractors more popular among farmers.

  • Several OEMs are shifting focus from matured markets of the northern region to underpenetrated states of the southern region. The tractor market in India is currently in the growing stage, and manufacturers are seeking capacity augmentation in the country.

Segmentation by Horsepower

  • Less Than 20 HP

  • 20-40 HP

  • 41-60 HP

  • 61-100 HP

  • Above 100 HP

Segmentation by Drive Type

  • 2-Wheel-Drive

  • 4-Wheel-Drive

Segmentation by Zone

  • Eastern India

  • Southern India

  • Northern India

  • Western India

INDIA TRACTORS MARKET – DYNAMICS

A new frontier of innovation is emerging as agriculture meets digital technologies, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future. Tractor manufacturers have become very competitive, and companies are constantly striving to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. GPS and remote sensing have made farming more accurate and productive. Autonomous tractors are driverless, and they operate with minimum or without any intervention. The autonomous tractor technology is in its development stage and is expected to be an initiative to increase automation in agriculture and farming. These tractors can be used for planting crops, collecting real-time data, and taking pictures to monitor harvest, all by means of remote control. Driverless or autonomous tractors are programmed to avoid obstacles such as objects, animals, and people in the field, determine speed, understand the position, and navigate the vehicle while performing several agricultural tasks. These tractors will have the ability of autonomous tillage for row-acre and broad-acre farming, seeding, and planting.

KEY DRIVERS AND TRENDS FUELING MARKET GROWTH:

  • Growing Farm Mechanization

  • Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming

  • Augmented Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans and Subsidies

  • Growth in Agricultural Productivity and Exports

INDIA TRACTORS MARKET – COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The market competition is expected to intensify further with the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. Arizton believes global players will grow by partnering on a technology-sharing basis with regional or local players in the future. Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products, which could pose a threat to competitors' products and could make their product non-competitive or even obsolete, before they can recover their R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and need to remain abreast with the upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. The market is likely to witness growing market consolidation due to the intensely competitive environment. These factors make it imperative for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition, or else they will not survive the highly competitive environment.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/india-low-hp-tractor-market

Major Vendors

  • Mahindra Tractors

  • TAFE

  • Escorts

  • International Tractors (Sonalika)

  • Deere & Company

  • CNH Industrial

Other Prominent Vendors

  • SDF

  • Business Overview

  • Product Offerings

  • Kubota

  • Action Construction Equipment (ACE)

  • Indo Farm

  • Captain Tractors

  • Force Motors

  • VST Tillers Tractors

  • Preet Group

  • Standard Corp.

  • Yanmar

  • AGCO

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Content

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707


CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Kodiak Stock Pummeled After Attempt To Improve On Regeneron's Blockbuster Backfired

    Kodiak Sciences' attempt to improve on Regeneron's blockbuster eye drug backfired on Wednesday — and investors pummeled KOD stock.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • This is Why Visa, Mastercard, and American Express Are in Trouble

    When we shop online, at the grocery store, or go to a restaurant, it's just taken for granted that they'll accept credit cards and even take a tap from a mobile phone. In just the last month, there's been an advance on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain that could almost eliminate most of those credit card fees and replace them with blockchain transactions.

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Market in for more downside due to ‘global convergence’ of risk factors: Strategist

    Walser Wealth Management President Rebecca Walser joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Is it Worth it to Invest in ROKU?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -0.72% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -0.68% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -0.66% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth […]

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]