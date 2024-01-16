India turns to Mideast oil as sanctions keep Russian crude tankers stuck at ports, New Delhi says

An oil tanker is pictured in the waters off Tuas in Singapore, July 15, 2019. Edgar Su/Reuters

India is turning to crude oil from the Middle East with Russian supplies in limbo.

"When Russian prices don't conform, we buy from Iraq, the UAE, Saudi Arabia," India's oil and gas minister said.

That's as tighter enforcement of the West's price cap on Russian crude is keeping tankers frozen in Indian ports.

That marks a shift after India emerged as a top buyer of Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"When Russian prices don't conform, we buy from Iraq, the UAE, Saudi Arabia," Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum.

Saudi oil flows to India were further boosted after Riyadh slashed prices on crude exports headed toward Asia this month, causing at least two leading Indian refineries to commit to larger imports, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Russian oil exports to India dropped last month to their lowest since last January, as the US pursues tighter enforcement of restrictions and the $60-per-barrel price cap. Through last month, the US Treasury has sanctioned eight cargo ships, six of which belonged to a Russian entity.

"In the Russian case, it is a question of price cap and it is also a question of some of their shipping entities coming under adverse notice of others," Puri said.

It's resulted in a number of Russian tankers sitting idly off Indian shores, with some vessels never reaching their destination.

Alongside the sanctions, Puri has said that the Russian discounts are losing their appeal, dismissing speculation that payment issues were behind the falling trade between the two countries.

"India's leadership has only one requirement: that the Indian consumer gets the energy at the most economical price, without disruption," he said earlier this month.

