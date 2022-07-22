India In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Research Report 2022: Incidence of Disease, Life Expectancy, Population Demographics, Economic Status, Healthcare Utilization
Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report is designed to provide an overview of the IVD market in India and its influences.
Included in the report are trends influencing the industry and country-level data including the incidence of disease, life expectancy, population demographics, economic status, healthcare utilization and other market influences.
All market data pertains to the Indian IVD market at the manufacturers' level. Market data is presented for the year 2021 with forecast data provided for 2026. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the 2021-2026 period.
The focus is on the IVD discipline including reagents, consumables, calibrators and controls of the following sub-segments:
Clinical Chemistry: routine lab testing; substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non-POC), HBA1c (non-POC). Includes urinalysis and blood chemistry testing.
Immunoassays: hormones and thyroid function, tumor markers, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT, toxicology and common infectious diseases (HIV, hepatitis, influenza)
Microbiology and Molecular Testing: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma, nucleic acid testing.
Point-of-Care Testing: all POC tests for cardiology, toxicology, coagulation, diabetes and infectious diseases. Also includes POC and non-POC blood gas and electrolytes. Also includes glucose self-monitoring tests.
Histology/Cytology: PAP, HE, IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Industry Overview
Scope and Methodology
Indian IVD Market Summary
Chapter 2: India Overview
Population
Health Indicators
General Health
Disease Profiles in India
Economy and Health Spending
Health Infrastructure
Medical Facilities
Hospital Bed Density
Physicians and Health Professionals
Medical Device Regulation
Chapter 3: IVD Markets in India
Market Summary
Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Coagulation
Immunoassay
Microbiology/Molecular
Point-of-Care
Histology
Chapter 4: Company Profiles
Abbott India Limited
Becton Dickinson (BD) India
bioMerieux India Private Limited
Bio-Rad Laboratories India Private Limited
Danaher Corporation India
Fujifilm India Private Limited
QIAGEN India Pvt. Ltd
Roche India
Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
Sysmex India Pvt Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd.
Transasia Bio-Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsldk5
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900