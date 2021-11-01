India Wet Wipes Market Report 2021

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Wet Wipes Market, By Product Type (Baby Wipes, Facial & Cosmetic Wipes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy, E-commerce, and Others), Online), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India wet wipes market is anticipated to witness robust growth until FY2027 owing to the rising awareness towards health and hygiene.

Moreover, the global pandemic coronavirus has created a high demand for disinfectant products in India. The spike in cases of COVID-19 is acting as major factor for the growth of wet wipes market. Additionally, manufacturers are also coming up with more enhanced product which are gaining traction in the Indian market.

Furthermore, the demand for wet wipes is also high under personal care like removing makeup and pollutants from the skin. Apart from acting as a disinfectant, wet wipes also provide moisture to the skin and hence they are increasing being used for personal care in comparison to normal tissues.

Also, the availability of multifunctional wet wipes has reduced the hassle of carrying different wipes for different use. Manufacturers are also coming up with eco-friendly wet wipes which is further boosting the growth of this market. As sanitization is the most effective way of avoiding the transmission of novel coronavirus, the demand for wet wipes is expected to rise during the forecast period.



India wet wipes market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into baby wipes, facial & cosmetic wipes, hand & body wipes, surface wipes, others.

Here, healthcare segment is poised to undergo highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for wet wipes from hospitals, clinics and other diagnostic centers as they are highly being used to disinfect owing to their easy-to-use properties.



Leading companies are focusing on increasing their production capacity and are introducing more innovative wet wipes to meet the growing demand.

Story continues

Major players operating in the India wet wipes market include

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Kimberly Clark Hygiene Products

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.

M India ltd

S. C. Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Pigeon India Pvt. Ltd.

Ashok & Company (Pvt.) Ltd

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unicharm India Private Limited

Key Target Audience:

Wet wipes manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to wet wipes

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Wet Wipes Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. India Wet Wipes Market Outlook



7. North India Wet Wipes Market Outlook



8. South India Wet Wipes Market Outlook



9. East India Wet Wipes Market Outlook



10. West India Wet Wipes Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Development



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6zip3





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



