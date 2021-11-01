U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

India Wet Wipes Market Report 2021

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Wet Wipes Market, By Product Type (Baby Wipes, Facial & Cosmetic Wipes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy, E-commerce, and Others), Online), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India wet wipes market is anticipated to witness robust growth until FY2027 owing to the rising awareness towards health and hygiene.

Moreover, the global pandemic coronavirus has created a high demand for disinfectant products in India. The spike in cases of COVID-19 is acting as major factor for the growth of wet wipes market. Additionally, manufacturers are also coming up with more enhanced product which are gaining traction in the Indian market.

Furthermore, the demand for wet wipes is also high under personal care like removing makeup and pollutants from the skin. Apart from acting as a disinfectant, wet wipes also provide moisture to the skin and hence they are increasing being used for personal care in comparison to normal tissues.

Also, the availability of multifunctional wet wipes has reduced the hassle of carrying different wipes for different use. Manufacturers are also coming up with eco-friendly wet wipes which is further boosting the growth of this market. As sanitization is the most effective way of avoiding the transmission of novel coronavirus, the demand for wet wipes is expected to rise during the forecast period.

India wet wipes market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into baby wipes, facial & cosmetic wipes, hand & body wipes, surface wipes, others.

Here, healthcare segment is poised to undergo highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for wet wipes from hospitals, clinics and other diagnostic centers as they are highly being used to disinfect owing to their easy-to-use properties.

Leading companies are focusing on increasing their production capacity and are introducing more innovative wet wipes to meet the growing demand.

Major players operating in the India wet wipes market include

  • Godrej Consumer Products Limited

  • Hindustan Unilever Limited

  • Kimberly Clark Hygiene Products

  • Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

  • Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.

  • M India ltd

  • S. C. Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

  • Pigeon India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Ashok & Company (Pvt.) Ltd

  • The Himalaya Drug Company

  • Unicharm India Private Limited

Key Target Audience:

  • Wet wipes manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to wet wipes

  • Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

  • Base Year: FY2021

  • Estimated Year: FY2022

  • Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Wet Wipes Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. India Wet Wipes Market Outlook

7. North India Wet Wipes Market Outlook

8. South India Wet Wipes Market Outlook

9. East India Wet Wipes Market Outlook

10. West India Wet Wipes Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Development

13. Pricing Analysis

14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

15. India Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6zip3


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


