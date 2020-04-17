Indian Central Bank Boosts Liquidity to Offset Virus Hit

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank pledged to boost liquidity and expand bank credit, as it ramps up support for an economy that’s come to a virtual standstill following a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of India will inject 500 billion rupees ($6.5 billion) in a new round of Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations, Governor Shaktikanta Das said. Funds availed by banks through this facility should be used to benefit shadow lenders and micro-financial institutions, among others, he said.

The central bank also cut the reverse repurchase rate, a tool to control money supply, by 25 basis points to 3.75%, and extended the enhanced ways and means advance facility available to the administration to until Sept. 30.

Here are details of the measures announced by Das:

Special refinance to umbrella organizations -- 500 billion rupees to go to pan-India financiers like Sidbi, Nabard, NHB that provide affordable funds to the rural sector and agricultureLiquidity adjustment facility -- to discourage banks from parking cash with the RBI and encourage them to lend to economy, RBI cuts the reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 3.75%; key lending rate stays unchangedState borrowing -- RBI allows states to borrow 60% more via Ways & Means Allowance (versus March 2020 level). Increased limit will be available until Sept. 30

The measures come on top of $50 billion of liquidity injection through cash reserve ratio cuts and other targeted liquidity injection operations in March. Das said at the time that the RBI will continue to remain vigilant and would not hesitate to use any instrument -- conventional and unconventional -- to mitigate the economic fallout of the virus and preserve financial stability.

The economy is heading for a rare quarterly contraction in the three months to June, and may even shrink for the full year after the lockdown was extended.

