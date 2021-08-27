Indian Central Bank Could Launch CBDC Trials by December

BeInCrypto –

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could launch its first digital currency trials by December, according to central bank governor Shaktikanta Das.

The RBI is currently studying different aspects of digital currencies, including their security, potential impact on India’s financial sector. The central bank must also consider how a digital rupee would affect monetary policy and currency in circulation.

“We are being extremely careful about it because it’s completely a new product, not just for RBI, but globally,” Das explained.

