Indian Central Bank Could Launch CBDC Trials by December

Nicholas Pongratz
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could launch its first digital currency trials by December, according to central bank governor Shaktikanta Das.

The RBI is currently studying different aspects of digital currencies, including their security, potential impact on India’s financial sector. The central bank must also consider how a digital rupee would affect monetary policy and currency in circulation.

“We are being extremely careful about it because it’s completely a new product, not just for RBI, but globally,” Das explained.

"We are being extremely careful about it because it's completely a new product, not just for RBI, but globally," Das explained.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T or IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) were once both popular dividend stocks. Both blue chip companies paid out high yields, had sustainable payout ratios, and raised their dividends every year. After factoring in reinvested dividends, AT&T generated a negative total return of 10%, while IBM generated a positive total return of just 10%.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors appear to be concerned about potential manufacturing issues at a contract manufacturing facility.

  • Support.com Surges 400% in Meme Army’s New Short-Squeeze Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares skyrocketed on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares surged as much as 132%, climbing to the highest since 2004. Support.com was among the most mentioned companies in Stocktwits ove

  • 5 top stocks Warren Buffett recently sold — why he could be dead wrong

    Why the Oracle of Omaha might be wrong on these discarded stocks.

  • Rivian Eyes Much Bigger Valuation — Topping GM's, Ford's — As First Deliveries Due Soon

    Rivian Automotive, the Amazon-backed EV pickup truck maker, has reportedly filed for an IPO and estimates a massive valuation.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • Did Coupang Stock Finally Bottom Out This Week?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) doesn't have a very impressive stock chart these days, but things may be looking up for the South Korean online retailer. For the second time since reporting poorly received quarterly results two weeks ago, an analyst is stepping up to upgrade shares of Coupang. Two weeks ago, it was Peter Milliken upgrading the stock from hold to buy with a price target of $44, implying 43% of upside from where shares are now.

  • Vanguard to Add Higher-Risk Funds to Personal Advisor Service

    The new actively managed funds may help the firm attract more clients to its hybrid advisory platform, which offers investors with a minimum of $50,000 access to human financial advisors.

  • Crypto analyst forecasts ethereum could reach $10K

    Magnetic Managing Director Megan Kaspar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why NFT sales are surging.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell On Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after crumbling on another delay for its Covid vaccine? Here's what to know about Novavax stock.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Income seekers and growth investors can both find plenty to like about these two top healthcare stocks.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Manchester United shares soar as Cristiano Ronaldo signs

    Shares in Manchester United have soared 8pc after the football club announced a sensational deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $600 Right Now

    Right now, small-cap PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) looks to be the most attractively valued company in the programmatic ad-tech space. PubMatic is what's known as a sell-side platform for programmatic ads. Although humans aren't actually pricing ads any longer or matching up an ad with sellable display space (which is what PubMatic does), they can still offer inputs that give them control.

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • Peloton plunges after reporting fiscal Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Peloton’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results.