U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.00
    +42.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,580.00
    +289.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,938.75
    +179.75 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.30
    +19.10 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.32
    -1.11 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.27 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    -1.12 (-5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3250
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,074.40
    +2,700.50 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,309.90
    +46.80 (+3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.01
    +84.14 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Indian cloud kitchen startup Rebel Foods valued at $1.4 billion in $175 million fundraise

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Rebel Foods, which operates a large network of dark kitchens in nearly a dozen markets, is the latest Indian startup to attain the unicorn status.

The 10-year-old Indian startup said on Thursday it has raised $175 million in its Series F financing round that valued it at $1.4 billion, up from about $800 million last year. Qatar Investment Authority, sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, led the financing round with participation from existing investors Coatue and Evolvence. Rebel Foods also counts Sequoia Capital India and Goldman Sachs among its investors.

Rebel Foods is the third Indian startup to become a unicorn this week, and 31st to become a unicorn this year as scores of high-profile investors including Tiger Global, SoftBank, Sequoia, Temasek aggressively double down on their bets to back young firms in the world's second largest internet market. (And many more are beginning to explore India. A16z made its first investment in an Indian startup this week.)

Rebel Foods operates the world's largest number of what it calls “internet restaurants” in 10 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Over 45 brands, many of which Rebel Foods owns and also several from partner firms such as Wendy’s and Mad Over Donuts, prepare food exclusively for delivery rather than serving dine-in or takeaway customers. The startup says it operates over 4,000 of these internet restaurants.

The idea behind dark kitchens -- also known as ghost and cloud kitchens -- is to make food serving operations more economical. Setting up and operating a restaurant is expensive as they are also, after all, pieces of real estate. Setting up cloud kitchens allows partner restaurants and brands to move away from pricey retail locations and also streamlines the business by focusing on just producing food.

“The big disruption that the cloud kitchen model brought about is that you don’t have to put up five real estates to run five different restaurants,” said Jaydeep Barman, founder and chief executive of Rebel Foods, in a virtual conference earlier this year. As carmakers produce dozens of models from one factory, “using technology, supply chain and workflows, you can actually have one kitchen for five restaurants,” he explained.

Many investors say that the cloud kitchen model is also crucial for food delivery firms, restaurants, and brands to reach the larger market. In many developing markets including India, the ticket size for a lunch or dinner order is $3 to $5, which makes the existing business models unviable for firms to turn a profit.

This would explain why both Swiggy and Zomato -- the two top food delivery firms in India -- have made several efforts to explore setting up their own cloud kitchens.

Swiggy, for instance, announced in late 2019 that it had invested in more than a million square feet of real estate space across 14 cities in the country to help restaurant partners of all sizes expand to more locations both within their city and across new cities through cloud kitchens. The firm, which invested over $25 million into its cloud kitchen business, significantly scaled it down last year after the pandemic hit. Like Swiggy, Zomato has also struggled to make inroads with its cloud kitchen efforts.

But the model is here to stay -- and investors are buying. “Working in Rebel’s favor is the loss of investor interest in single-brand entities given that these brands don’t have the ability to drive profitable unit economics from just operating one brand. Scaling a single brand across cities requires capital investments far higher than for brands that are part of a larger portfolio, where fixed costs are controlled,” reported Indian news and analysis publication CapTable, which also scooped the fundraise talks last week.

Why have big firms struggled to make inroads with cloud kitchen? TechCrunch spoke with Ravi Golani, the chief strategy officer at Rebel Foods, who said, a challenge that he sees with cloud kitchen model is that there are several different strategies at play and they are yielding different results.

“We are combining the best of both worlds -- digital and physical -- to understand how to expand a particular brand, to make unit economics work, and to ensure adequate supply chain and leveraging technology. It’s a different ballgame altogether,” he said, adding that some of the other firms have only succeeded to achieve some of these. Rebel Foods works with food delivery firms as its delivery distributing partners.

“If you think about cloud kitchens generally, you would imagine five or more different booths in a kitchen. They have their own staff, production material and delivery tie-ups. In our kitchens, what we have done is organize the entire layout by workflows rather than restaurants,” he said.

The startup said it plans to deploy the fresh funds to expand its international footprint and also explore acquisition opportunities. It’s also eyeing to become a public company within two years, said Piyush Kakkad, the startup’s chief financial officer. Rebel Foods' current annual run-rate is $150 million.

Recommended Stories

  • Cloud Kitchen Startup Becomes Third India Unicorn Born This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Rebel Foods Pvt has become at least the third Indian startup to achieve a billion-dollar valuation this week after securing $175 million in a funding round led by the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets Wor

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Oil extends losses as U.S. mulls strategic reserve sales

    Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as the United States said it was considering selling oil from its strategic reserves and as Russia said it was ready to stabilise the natural gas market. Brent crude prices fell $1.24, or 1.5%, to $79.84 a barrel by 0918 GMT, after falling to a session low of $79.08. "The crude market might be less tight should the United States tap the strategic crude reserves and if Russia manages to send more natural gas to Europe, this might result in less substitution from natural gas to crude," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • Walmart, Target, Home Depot and other large retailers are chartering ships to bypass supply chain problems. Will the strategy save Christmas?

    Leasing a ship can cost millions per month, making it an option only for the retailers with the biggest financial resources

  • Container Crisis Gets So Bad Coca-Cola Switches to Bulk Freight

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping stuff in containers has gotten so out of hand that Coca-Cola Co. is switching its cargoes to vessels that are normally only used by industrial commodity traders to help keep its business running.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeIn normal times, the company transports materials around the world in the same 20 f

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • US restaurants are facing shortages on everything from olive oil to chicken wings

    The pandemic has forced the restaurant industry to deal with challenges from labor shortages to adjusting what's on the menu.

  • UK high street footfall ticks up as confidence begins to return

    The improvement in footfall emanated from high streets and shopping centres, and it was only in retail parks where customer activity worsened.

  • Golden Pacific Bancorp director sues bank over SoFi acquisition

    If the court finds the shares were not lawfully obtained, the plaintiff is seeking to block the acquisition altogether.

  • For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement

    COVID-19 has impacted Americans in many different ways. And while some workers say that the pandemic has caused them to delay retirement, a study from Northwestern Mutual shows that younger people want to retire earlier. If you are planning to retire … Continue reading → The post For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Death of 1,000 cuts’: Kellogg’s workers on why they’re striking

    Union took issue with company’s threats to outsource jobs from the US to Mexico if workers refuse to accept their proposals Travis Huffman joins other BCTGM Local 3G union members in a strike against Kellogg’s at the plant on Porter Street in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Tuesday. Photograph: Usa Today Uspw/Reuters About 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at four US plants have gone on strike after their current union contracts expired and amid accusations that the cereal giant is offshoring jobs. The workers

  • Norfolk Southern Reopens Kentucky Intermodal Terminal

    Norfolk Southern has reopened an intermodal terminal serving Louisville, Kentucky, in light of "strong growth" in the intermodal market there. NS (NYSE: NSC) reopened the terminal in Buechel, Kentucky, on Monday. The terminal will be open only for inbound traffic coming from the Norfolk International Terminals in Virginia and the Portsmouth APM Terminals at the Virginia International Gateway in Norfolk. The reopening will add terminal capacity to the growing Louisville market, NS said Sept. 29.

  • FedEx Ground and Berkshire Grey Team Up to Streamline Small Package Processing

    New Sortation Solution Enables Autonomous Package Processing And Improved Optimization

  • From bratwurst to jamon: EU pork sector crown shifts to Spain

    When he was a child in Avila province, Albert Pascual's father bought 100 pigs, but the company he now leads has more than 9,000 - part of a major expansion that has put Spain on track to take over as the European Union's top pork producer this year. Germany has long topped the table of EU pork producers, but an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in September 2020 among wild boars meant it lost access to the lucrative Chinese market. That has accelerated a shift in EU production towards ASF-free Spain that was already underway, helped by its less onerous regulations in areas such as planning and use of manure.