U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,971.37
    +34.68 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,917.59
    +90.54 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,930.13
    +216.99 (+1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,823.84
    +24.52 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.14
    -0.08 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.00
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0217
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0340
    +0.0150 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1981
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2130
    +0.0430 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,065.10
    +1,052.25 (+4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.21
    +11.52 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Indian court agrees to send Future Retail into bankruptcy in another setback for Amazon

Jagmeet Singh and Manish Singh
·3 min read

An Indian court on Wednesday ordered the initiation of insolvency process against Amazon’s estranged partner Future Retail in yet another setback for the American e-commerce group in the key overseas market.

The National Company Law Tribunal's verdict (PDF) on the petition filed by Bank of India will allow the creditors to find a new owner for Future Retail, which once ran India's second largest retail chain and attempted to sell most of its business to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion. Amazon India, long stuck in the legal battle with Reliance and Future, had filed an intervention request to halt the insolvency proceedings.

Amazon India had alleged that the petition filed by the nationalized bank was of "fraudulent and malicious intention." It also accused Future Retail’s 26 creditors, including Bank of India, of colluding with the retail giant to deny its rights.

"After hearing both the parties and on perusal of material on record, we are of the view that the FA (Facility Agent, which is Bank of India) has been signed within the ambit of the RBI Circular by all the 26 Lenders and the question of FA being in violation of any injunctions does not arise as no sale of any assets has happened and seeking consent of Amazon under Clause 5.1.2 was not breached," the court said in its order.

The Wednesday ruling is yet another setback for Amazon, which acquired 49% stake in Future Retail's unit Future Coupons with an investment of over $187 million. Amazon has argued that Future Group violated its contract by doing a deal with Reliance and earlier approached the Singapore arbitrator to halt the deal between the Indian firms. The ensuing legal battle delayed the completion of the deal, during which Future Group’s debt piled up and earned a once-iconic Indian company a “non-performing asset” evaluation from lenders.

In April this year, Reliance Industries said it “cannot implement” its $3.4 billion deal to acquire core parts of retail chain Future Group after the latter’s secured creditors rejected the offer.

Reliance, which operates the nation's largest retail chain, is the only winner in the years-long battle, analysts say. As Amazon and Future fought in courts, Reliance began taking over several Future stores starting in February after brokering deals with landowners in a move that stunningly blindsided and outwitted the U.S. firm. Cash-strapped Future said in a filing that it could not pay rent at many outlets and was scaling down its operations.

Amazon, which has spent more than $6.5 billion in its India operations, is not amused. Earlier this year, it took out newspaper ads to accuse that Reliance and Future had indulged in fraudulent practices by “removing the substratum of the dispute.”

Brick and mortar shops continue to drive most of retail in India, one of the last great growth markets for American giants. As Amazon and its e-commerce Indian rival, Walmart's Flipkart, scramble to ink deals with physical retail in the South Asian market, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is increasingly expanding its own online e-commerce ambitions.

Recommended Stories

  • The Anti-Aging Serum That Makes Shoppers ‘Look 5 Years Younger’ Is 21% (!!!) Off Right Now

    Hyaluronic acid is a miracle worker.

  • India’s ponds and lakes are witnessing mass fish death

    The chief cause of this phenomenon is water pollution, most often stemming from anthropogenic activities.

  • Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

    While current volatility makes oil price forecasts difficult, the recent return above $100 suggests markets may once again be focused on fundamentals

  • The Social Spending Plan: What’s In, What’s Out, and What’s a Maybe

    The $1.75 trillion spending program prioritizes climate change, care for children and the elderly, and tax breaks for certain homeowners.

  • American internet giants seek changes to India's proposed new IT rules

    An industry group representing several tech giants has requested the Indian government to make a series of changes to the proposed amendments to the country’s new IT rules, warning those amendments “negate” the government’s commitment to ease of doing business. India last month proposed a number of changes to the IT rules including creation of an appeals panel with the veto power to reverse content moderation decisions of social media firms. Asia Internet Coalition – which represents Apple, Meta, Google, Amazon, Twitter and Spotify – has urged New Delhi to allow industry to adopt a self-regulatory grievance redressal mechanism as an alternative to grievance appellate committee.

  • African cheetahs to be spotted soon in India thanks to Namibia deal

    India and Namibia signed a deal Wednesday to bring cheetahs into the South Asian country, with the first batch of eight wild cats set to arrive next month, officials said.

  • Japan Buys Most Expensive Gas Shipment as Energy Crunch Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan bought its most expensive ever natural gas shipment as an escalating global energy crunch brings new risks of blackouts and intensifies competition for fuel imports. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskNippon Steel Corp. purchased a liquefied natura

  • NBA 2022-23 predictions update during free agency: Suns, Bulls move up, Nets, Jazz fall

    As free agency continues with Kevin Durant still in Brooklyn, here's a update on predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season.

  • Is Astrology Real? I Compared My Life To My Horoscope In Order To Find Out—Here Are The Results

    Can the planets really predict our future?

  • Sri Lanka crisis: Is India gaining over China in island nation?

    How Sri Lankans view India might be changing as the country grapples with political and economic chaos.

  • Airbus, Boeing Are Expected To Receive Sizable Air India Jet Deal: Reuters

    According to industry sources, Air India is nearing a decision on a $50 billion jet order that will be split between Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) under its new owners Tata Group, reported Reuters. The order is expected to comprise up to 300 narrowbodies and up to 70 wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A350s, Boeing 787s, and Boeing 777s. One source cautioned that the conclusion was still unpredictable, and another claimed that a decision may be "imminent." The deal would be v

  • If Netflix Shares Clear This Level, They Could Rally Another 20%

    Netflix stock is rallying on better-than-feared earnings. The chart hints at how they could extend that move.

  • Three ways Big 12 can position itself as nation’s top conference behind Big Ten, SEC

    Only one of them involves Big 12 expansion.

  • Arrenda emerges with Adelanta, a financing offering for landlords in Latin America

    Arrenda, a Mexico City-based fintech company, is offering digital financial services to the real estate market of Latin America and closed on $26.5 million in a pre-seed round of equity and debt. The funding round was a mix of $1.5 million in equity and $25 million in debt financing. Fasanara Capital led the investment and was joined by Kube Ventures, ODX, Toehold Ventures, Wharton Fintech, Lightspeed Venture Partners Scout Fund, PRMM Inmobiliaria and a group of angel investors.

  • Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran

    STORY: In his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday had talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran.He also had a face-to-face meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran to discuss Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports and the conflict in northern Syria.Putin’s trip comes just days after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia, sending a strong message to the West about Moscow's plans to forge closer strategic ties with Iran, China and India in the face of Western sanctions.In another meeting, Putin, Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi weighed efforts to reduce violence in Syria.Speaking at the end of those talks, Putin said the three presidents were committed to efforts to "normalize" the situation there after a decade of conflict."We agreed with our Iranian and Turkish colleagues to continue the practice of holding regular international expert consultations on Syria under the auspices of the Astana format. Along with the delegations of our three countries, Syrian parties take part in these consultations: the government and the opposition, the observer states - Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon, as well as the U.N. representatives."Putin, who turns 70 this year, has made few foreign trips in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the Ukraine crisis. His last trip beyond the former Soviet Union was to China in February.

  • Russian hackers behind SolarWinds are now hiding malware in Google Drive

    The Russia-linked hacking group behind the infamous SolarWinds espionage campaign is now using Google Drive to stealthily deliver malware to its latest victims. The app, known as CyberAzov, promised to let users “help stop Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

  • Glassdoor ordered to unmask former toy company employees who posted scathing criticism, showing the scary stakes of ‘anonymous’ reviews

    A Bay Area judge just ordered Glassdoor to reveal posters’ identities to the CEOs of the company they slammed.

  • Rolls-Royce says CEO did not suggest Raytheon aimed to spin off P&W

    Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said its chief executive had not speculated that Raytheon Technologies might spin off rival engine maker Pratt & Whitney (P&W), rejecting a report published by an aviation website. "We would never comment on another company's structure and did not do so on this occasion," a Rolls-Royce spokesperson said. Asked by "The Air Current" if a potential Raytheon spin-off of P&W might change the conversation regarding Rolls and P&W possibly collaborating on engines for narrowbody airliners, CEO Warren East replied "Well, it might".

  • Saudi Arabia Nears Its Oil Pumping Limit

    Saudi Arabia has limited additional capacity to ramp up oil production, according to people familiar with its pumping ability, a constraint that would make it difficult for Riyadh to increase global supply even if it were willing to do so. President Biden recently wrapped up a high-profile trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he expected the kingdom to help the U.S. boost global supplies. The group has been working in recent years with a parallel group of big producers headed by Russia.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]