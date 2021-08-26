U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Indian Crypto Pundits Recommend Industry Be Regulated as Commodities

Rahul Nambiampurath
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Crypto insiders in India have asked for the asset class to be regulated as commodities, among other recommendations.

India’s blockchain and cryptocurrency insiders have recommended to the ministry of finance that cryptocurrencies be seen as commodities. They suggest that the Gujarat International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) regulates cryptocurrency transactions, according to two unnamed sources.

Under the regulation of that authority, investors would be treated as commodity investors who must follow KYC compliance standards. They also recommend that investors’ individual holdings be limited to $250,000 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. This may face some opposition from Indian investors, who have been ravenously eating up the cryptocurrency market.

