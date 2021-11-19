U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart to acquire an online pharmacy marketplace to foray into healthcare space

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Walmart-backed Flipkart is acquiring online pharmacy startup SastaSundar to enter the healthcare segment in India as e-commerce battle intensifies in the world’s second largest internet market.

Flipkart said it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in SastaSundar, but did not disclose the size of the deal. Eight-year-old SastaSundar was last valued at $125 million in a financing round in 2019. The Kolkata-headquartered startup, which works with over 490 pharmacies, raised $48.2 million across several financial rounds prior to the current deal, according to research firm Tracxn.

India’s top e-commerce platform, which is valued is valued at over $37 billion, said its healthcare vertical will be called Flipkart Health+. Flipkart's planned foray into the healthcare space comes at a time when the market is seeing both consolidation and aggressive investments.

Amazon India, Flipkart's chief rival in India, began selling medicines on its marketplace last year. Reliance Retail, the largest retail chain in India, acquired the parent firm of online pharmacy Netmeds last year. Its conglomerate rival, Tata Digital bought online pharmacy 1mg in June

PharmEasy, the market leading healthcare startup, filed for an $843 million initial public offering earlier this month.

E-pharmacies today accounts for less than 5% of the pharma market and its "scope for growth is very high with increasing awareness, digital penetration and increasing comfort with online transaction in other categories," analysts at Bernstein said in a report earlier this year. "Even with low levels of penetration, there has been significant levels of consolidation with players exiting and M&A activity," they added.

Ravi Kant Sharma, founder and chief executive of SastaSundar said the startup's majority stake acquisition to Flipkart will accelerate the younger firm's mission to "provide affordable healthcare to all Indians in a convenient manner."

“The consumer internet ecosystem in India is growing rapidly as consumers recognize the opportunities and convenience that digital adoption is enabling in their lives. With growing awareness and focus on health heightened by the pandemic, there is a large opportunity and demand for affordable healthcare and ancillary offerings,” said Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at Flipkart, in a statement.

“We are excited to enter this space through this investment in SastaSundar.com, a company that has established itself as a trusted partner for lakhs of consumers through genuine products, a technology-powered platform and a wide network. The synergies between the Flipkart Group and SatsaSundar.com, combined with our commitment to prioritize our customer’s needs, will help us grow and transform online healthcare in India.”

  • Don't count on a crash: Goldman Sachs expects 'record highs' to keep rolling, with these 3 stocks leading the way

    The bank sees the S&P 500 rising 9% next year, but investors still need to be choosy.

  • Bitcoin heads for worst week in months as Mt Gox payouts loom

    Bitcoin fell to a one-month low on Friday and was headed for its worst week in six months as traders have booked profits from a long rally and been spooked by an expectation that creditors of collapsed crypto exchange Mt Gox might liquidate their payments. The largest cryptocurrency by market value, bitcoin was down 1.6% at $55,980 by mid-session in Asia, its lowest since mid-October and 20% below last week's record high. "Selling pressure has been quite constant," said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer at Singapore-based crypto asset manager Stack Funds, who expects it could continue until the token finds support at around $53,000.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Slid Sharply on Thursday

    Shares of telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) took a hit on Thursday. Teladoc guided for fiscal 2022 revenue of $2.6 billion, up from analysts' forecast for just over $2 billion in revenue this fiscal year. This forecast was slightly ahead of analysts' average forecast for fiscal 2022 revenue of $2.58 billion.

  • Why General Electric Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) -- which is soon to be three industrial giants -- closed Thursday's session down by 1.3%. You can thank JP Morgan for that. In a note out Thursday morning, JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa warned that there's a "mechanical flaw" in the valuations that other analysts have been positing for GE stock in the wake of the conglomerate's decision to divide itself into three independent companies.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Cronos, Hexo, Sundial, and Tilray Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    It's been a rough week so far for Canadian cannabis stocks. Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) were plunging 19.1% for the week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) stock was down 22%.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 15% on Thursday, furthering a downward slide in the electric vehicle maker's share price that began earlier this week.  So what Rivian certainly made a splash in its public market debut on Nov.

  • Warren Buffett Wishes He Owned A Whole Lot More Of These 6 Stocks

    When more than half Warren Buffett stocks lag the S&P 500 this year — you wish you owned a whole lot more of the winners.

  • Alibaba stock slides 11% on revenue miss, lower guidance

    Alibaba's stock closed 11% lower on Thursday after disappointing quarterly results across key metrics.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks in Warren Buffett’s latest portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio. Warren Buffett, the Omaha-born chief of Berkshire Hathaway, has become a global brand over the years due to […]

  • Is this stock the next Amazon?

    Here's who this veteran Wall Street analyst thinks could be the next big tech investment.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio: 'Misery and turbulence' ahead after inflation hits 31-year high — here are 3 shockproof stocks he's leaning on now

    'The king of hedge funds' says the US is on the wrong path. But he likes these stocks.

  • Why Shares of StoneCo Crashed This Week

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) plummeted more than 36% this week, as of market close Thursday, after StoneCo reported earnings results for the third quarter of 2021 that were not well received by the market. StoneCo reported a net loss equivalent to $230 million on total revenue equivalent to roughly $270 million. On an adjusted basis, StoneCo reported the equivalent of a roughly $24 million profit, which missed analyst expectations for adjusted net income.

  • Warren Buffett scored 3,000% gains on this electric car maker way before the Rivian frenzy — here are 3 EV stocks still flying under Wall Street's radar

    The Oracle of Omaha turned millions into billions without relying on Tesla or Rivian.

  • Market check: Bitcoin dips below $58K, stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the day's latest stock moves and cryptocurrency price action.

  • With inflation at 30-year highs, these income stocks yielding as high as 10.2% can help you win the battle against soaring prices

    A carefully selected dividend stock portfolio can outrun inflation. 3 ideas to consider.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Falling

    Shares of Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) are trading lower following worse-than-expected second-quarter results from Alibaba. Alibaba reported quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.93. Alibaba also reported quarterly sales of $31.15 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $32.05 billion by 2.8%. This is a 36% increase over sales of $22.84 billion in the same period last year. Shares of Chinese companies were

  • Record selling by insiders is setting up stocks for a big fall, says contrarian investor

    Do the big company directors and insiders know something we don't? Our call of the day says look out below.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Could Spike Over 60%

    The global economy’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic has coincided with altogether different challenges, amongst them the global supply chain issues. The lingering effect has impacted production, distribution and transportation and has led to shortages, longer waiting times for consumers and rising prices across the board. However, according to JPMorgan’s chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic there is a light at the end of the (congested) tunnel. “Global supply chain pressures are

  • Intuit Is Surging While Farfetch Sinks After Hours. Here's Why

    Investors have had to deal with some crosscurrents in the stock market this week, as major market benchmarks remain close to their all-time record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) wasn't able to gain ground on Thursday, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) posted solid gains that left them at their highest closing levels in history. After the closing bell, earnings results from a couple of well-known stocks caught the attention of investors.

  • Palo Alto Networks tops Street view, raises outlook; shares rise

    Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares gained in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company topped Wall Street expectations for the quarter but raised its billings and revenue forecasts for the year slightly without raising forecast earnings per share.