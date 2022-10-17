U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,632.75
    +35.25 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,946.00
    +238.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,873.00
    +129.00 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.90
    +21.60 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.45
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.30
    +11.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    +0.38 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9759
    +0.0035 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    +0.40 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1288
    +0.0108 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6380
    -0.0820 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,290.65
    +139.30 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.61
    -9.56 (-2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,890.70
    +31.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Indian edtech giant Byju's raises $250 million in fresh funding

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Byju’s said it has raised $250 million in new funding from existing backers as the Indian edtech giant looks to navigate the market downturn that has forced the firm to postpone the initial public offering.

The new funding valued the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at $22 billion, the same figure at which it raised a financing round in March this year, a person familiar with the matter said.

The company declined to comment on the valuation and did not disclose the names of the investors. Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive of Byju's, told TechCrunch in an earlier interview that the startup was engaging with existing sovereign funds to put together a new round.

“Byju's is now at that sweet spot of its growth story where the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour," he said in a statement today.

"This means the capital that we now invest in our business will result in profitable growth and create sustainable social impact. Regardless of the adverse macroeconomic conditions, 2022-23 is set to be our best year in terms of revenue, growth and profitability. Continued support from our esteemed investors re-affirms the impact created by us so far, and validates our path to profitability.”

(More to follow)

Recommended Stories

  • This Big-Time Dividend Stock Adds Another Huge Growth Driver

    Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) has become a big-time dividend stock in recent years. The leading alternative asset manager returns a significant portion of its distributable earnings to investors via dividends. A big driver of Blackstone's ability to pay a sizable dividend is its large and growing pool of assets under management (AUM).

  • Positive week for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) institutional investors who lost 35% over the past year

    If you want to know who really controls 3M Company ( NYSE:MMM ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Will ANGLE (LON:AGL) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Investing in ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) three years ago would have delivered you a 20% gain

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with...

  • Pound Rallies as Traders Eye Shift in Fiscal Stance Under Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound rose in Asia trading as investor confidence was bolstered by expectations that more of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts may be reversed.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapSterling gained as much as 1.2% to $1.1305. The newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said

  • Starbucks Rewards vs. Dunkin' Rewards: Which Program Earns More Free Coffee?

    Loyalty programs can be an excellent way for consumers to earn freebies while supporting their favorite brands. If you're a coffee drinker, your go-to coffee place might be Starbucks or Dunkin'. Both companies have a free loyalty program.

  • ‘The epitome of elegance’: Chicago bar with intimate Japanese cocktails named among best in the world

    CHICAGO -- There is no need to purchase a plane ticket to sip in one of the best bars in the world; look no further than Chicago’s West Loop. Kumiko, a Japanese American bar helmed by one of Chicago’s premier bar directors, landed a spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars list recently. Since 2009, the annual list has highlighted the best of the international drinks industry, voted by 650 drink ...

  • This photo shows Japan's rising sun flag on a submarine from April 2016, not from recent drills

    A photo of Japan's naval flag hoisted on a submarine has circulated on social media along with a claim in Korean that it shows the controversial ensign on display during South Korea's joint military exercise with the United States and Japan in September 2022. However, the picture was shared in a false context. While the flag was hoisted during the recent drills, the image circulated in the posts was taken from footage captured in 2016 showing a Japanese submarine entering Sydney Harbour. The ima

  • Flood Insurance: Most Central Florida Homeowners Not Covered — What Help Is Available?

    Home insurance policies cover a range of natural disasters such as wind, hail, lightning strikes and wildfires, but they don't typically cover earthquakes or floods. That's a huge problem in Florida,...

  • Ukraine Latest: Power Cuts Threaten Capital; Musk Shifts Course

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyRussian forces caused “serious damage” to an electrical installation near Kyiv on Saturday, grid operator Ukrenegro said, with emergency blackouts possible even after power was restored. Residents in the Kyiv area and in neighboring regions were urged to immediately cut their electr

  • China’s Xi Vows Victory in Tech Battle After US Chip Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged his nation will prevail in its fight to develop strategically important tech, underscoring Beijing’s concern over a US campaign to separate it from cutting-edge chip capabilities.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets Wrap“We will focus on national strategic needs, gather strength to c

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says US Stocks Can Rally in Short Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s long-time equities bear says US stocks are ripe for a short-term rally in the absence of an earnings capitulation or an official recession.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapA 25% slump in the S&P 500 this year has left it testing a “serious floor of support” at its 200-week moving average, which

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Stock splits have been all the rage this year as several prominent companies have decided to go down this path to lower their share prices and boost the demand among retail investors at a time when the broader market has been in sell-off mode, but even this move hasn't given them reprieve on the stock market. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), for instance, announced a three-for-one stock split on Aug. 22. Shares of the cybersecurity specialist shot up following the announcement, but they have lost momentum since thanks to the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature that has been weighing on the stock market this year.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Beyond Meat Goes Into Survival Mode

    If you only read headlines, you might think that Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) Friday press release announcing that the plant-based "meat" producer is shooting to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023 was a piece of good news. Demand for plant-based meat has weakened, with consumers moving away from the category amid sky-high inflation.

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe benchmark CSI 300 Index traded 0.1% lower as of

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.