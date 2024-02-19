Indian Farmers Pause Protests to Review Government Crop Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Indian farmers paused their protests after the latest round of talks with the government, as they draw closer to a deal to end a dispute over crop prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The negotiations — held late into Sunday night — followed almost a week of protest by tens of thousands of growers in the north of the country. The farmers have been massing at the Punjab-Haryana border since Feb. 12, prevented from marching toward Delhi by police barricades of barbed wire and metal barriers.

Farmer groups want guaranteed prices for their crops, which they say the government promised to consider after similar protests ended in 2021. They’re also demanding debt relief. The country is among the world’s biggest growers of crops from rice to wheat and sugar.

During the talks, the government proposed buying crops including corn and pulses at minimum support prices for five years, NDTV reported, citing comments from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Farmers plan to discuss the proposition on Monday and Tuesday, and the protests are temporarily on hold, a farmer leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is wary of seeing a repeat of the protests of 2020 and 2021 that forced it to repeal agricultural reform laws. With elections just a few months away, Modi is seeking to extend his decade in office.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.