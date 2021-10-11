U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.75
    -9.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,618.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,734.75
    -73.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.20
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.05
    +1.70 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    19.84
    +0.30 (+1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2000
    +0.9850 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,517.61
    +1,586.39 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.68
    +37.08 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.86
    +23.31 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Indian fintech CRED seeks funds at $5.5 billion valuation

Manish Singh
·3 min read

CRED has begun to engage with investors to raise money at a valuation of $5.5 billion as the Indian fintech startup eyes international expansion and inorganic growth, a source familiar with the matter told me.

The startup has received a number of inbound requests from investors and has also held talks with some in recent days to raise capital at a pre-money valuation of $5.5 billion, the source said, just weeks after the three-year-old startup was finalizing an investment of over $200 million at a pre-money valuation of about $3.75 billion from Tiger Global and Falcon Edge Capital among others, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations for the new financing round are at a very early stage and the terms may change, the source said.

The Bangalore-based startup, which was valued at $2.2 billion in an April round and $806 million in a round it disclosed in January, disputed the claims.

In its conversations with investors, CRED founder and chief executive Kunal Shah has said that he plans to deploy the capital to invest in -- and acquire -- fintech startups, people familiar with the matter said.

The startup has already engaged with several firms. It recently invested $5 million in CredAvenue, which recently unveiled it raised $90 million in the nation's largest Series A funding, and is in talks to back fintech startup Uni at a valuation of over $300 million, according to three people familiar with the matter.

CRED, which helps people improve their credit score by paying bills on time and has amassed over 7.5 million members, has this year also explored aggressively expanding its e-commerce platform.

On its app, the startup offers its members access to a range of premium brands. Earlier this year, CRED explored whether it should acquire some of the brands that sell on CRED.

The startup, unlike most others in India, doesn’t focus on the usual TAM of India — hundreds of millions of users of the world’s second-most populated nation — and instead caters to some of the most premium audiences.

“India has 57 million credit cards (vs 830 million debit cards) [that] largely serves the high-end market. The credit card industry is largely concentrated with the top 4 banks (HDFC, SBI, ICICI and Axis) controlling about 70% of the total market. This space is extremely profitable for these banks – as evident from the SBI Cards IPO,” analysts at Bank of America wrote in an earlier report.

“Very few starts-ups like CRED are focusing on this high-end base and [have] taken a platform-based approach (acquire customers now and look for monetization later). Credit card in India remains an aspirational product. The under penetration would likely ensure continued strong growth in coming years. Overtime, the form-factor may evolve (i.e. move from plastic card to virtual card), but the inherent demand for credit is expected to grow,” they added.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

CRED has also expressed intentions to expand outside of India to potential investors. Shah told one investor that he has identified one international market where CRED is exploring to launch its offering, another person familiar with the matter said. TechCrunch couldn’t determine the name of the market.

CRED — backed by Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital and Sequoia Capital India — has been aggressively expanding to new categories in recent quarters. The startup lends to its members, giving them the option to pay their rent and tution fee from the app itself. In August, it launched Mint, a service through which it allows its members to lend to one another at an interest rate of up to 9% annually.

Recommended Stories

  • Ambani Accelerates Push Into Green Energy With Solar Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. acquired a Norwegian solar panel maker and an Indian builder of renewable projects in a bid by the oil-to-retail conglomerate to extend its dominance into alternative energy.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the H

  • Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

    The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday. The U.S. statement was less definitive, saying only that the two sides “discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people.” The Taliban said the talks held in Doha, Qatar, “went well,” with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.

  • Taliban says U.S. will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

    The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares soared 743% last year. Tesla recently reported third-quarter deliveries ahead of the full earnings report. In the second quarter, the EV giant reported more than $1 billion in GAAP net income for the first time ever.

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now On China Optimism? Here's What BABA Earnings, Stock Chart Show

    Alibaba stock looks like it's on sale after pulling back sharply off highs. But after a hefty fine from Chinese regulators, is BABA stock a buy right now?

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • Apple Is Close to Another Milestone: $100 Billion in Profits

    Even as inflation and shortages cast doubt over the third-quarter earnings season, Apple may soon join Saudi Aramco in minting $100 billion a year. Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft could join the club within five years.

  • Dow Set to Slip, Alibaba Stock and Oil Prices Fly—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Analysts expect lower trading volumes and potentially a quiet day ahead due to the Columbus Day holiday.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    When companies that pay you to own them can be purchased at a bargain price, it's certainly worth your time to consider it.

  • The Stock Market Survived a Scary Week. Why This Week Could Be Scarier.

    The stock market survived the debt-ceiling fight and an oil-price spike this past week. Can it survive earnings season? The week began with everything falling apart—energy prices were skyrocketing and the U.S. appeared on the verge of default.