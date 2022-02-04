U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.75
    +35.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,088.00
    +117.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,704.50
    +212.25 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.00
    +8.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.59
    +1.32 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.40
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.16 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.39
    +2.30 (+10.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0030
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,006.17
    +1,014.91 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.85
    +35.80 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.52
    +41.68 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

BharatPe founder asks for the removal of CEO from board

Manish Singh
·3 min read

BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has asked the board for the removal of chief executive Suhail Sameer from the board in the latest of a series of remarkable turn of events at the Tiger Global-backed Indian fintech startup.

Grover, who is subject to an ongoing investigation whose preliminary finding has suggested fraud, wrote in a letter to board members on Wednesday for the removal of Sameer from the board, though he did not offer an explanation.

“I, now, in exercise of the power vested in me by Clause 3.7 of the SHA and Clause 91.7 of the AoA do hereby withdraw, my nomination of Suhail Sameer as a Director nominated by me to the Board of Directors of the Company.”

“In light thereof, I, Ashneer Grover request the Board of Directors of the Company to complete the necessary processes to record the cessation of the Directorship of Suhail Sameer as a Director of the Company,” the letter reads, the contents of which was reviewed by TechCrunch.

BharatPe did not immediately return a request for comment.

Indian newspaper Economic Times first reported about the letter. Earlier this week, the paper separately reported that Grover was seeking legal counsel to protect his shareholding and position at the firm.

39-year-old Grover said last month that he was going on a two-month leave of absence after alleged audio clip surfaced on Twitter of man hurling abusive and life threatening statements over a phone call to a Kotak Bank representative over not getting financing to buy shares in fashion e-commerce Nykaa's IPO.

The clip, coupled with BharatPe's long-track record of abusive work culture, created enough pressure on the startup's board that it announced an investigation into, among other things, financial irregularities charges levelled against Grover and his wife, who serves as the startup's head of controls.

Grover rubbished the audio clip in a tweet, which he has since deleted.

A preliminary investigation by Alvarez and Marsal (A&M) commissioned by BharatPe’s board found fraudulent transactions including payments to non-existent vendors as well as irregularities of invoices being produced to substantiate spends, Economic Times reported. Indian newspaper Mint on Friday shared more details about the “egregious instances of fraud” findings at the firm.

The Wednesday letter to the board members escalates the tension between Grover and Sameer, who took over as the chief executive role from Grover last year. Mint has also reported that the board has made its mind to remove Grover from the firm.

The relationship between Grover and Sameer has soured in recent months. The two stopped seeing eye to eye several months ago, according to a person familiar with the matter. “I am happy to appoint Suhail Sameer as the CEO in recognition of stupendous business growth he has delivered during the last 1 year and his ability to lead from the front,” Grover had said at the time of Sameer's appointment.

In an interview this week to Indian outlet MoneyControl, Grover said the firm's investors "arm-twisted" him to go on a leave and claimed that Sameer was "board's puppet."

"Anyone who will say anything unsubstantiated against me, I will get their house, car and everything they ever built. I’m very clear about that. Be clear of the repercussions if you say something without any modicum of truth," he told the outlet.

BharatPe, valued at $2.85 billion and which was until recently attempting to raise a new funding round at $4.5 billion valuation, is one of the fastest growing fintech startups in India. The firm helps offline merchants accept digital payments and secure working capital.

Recommended Stories

  • Snap beats Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Snap Inc.'s fourth quarter earnings.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, will hike Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday and announced a fee hike for its Prime membership. The stock is soaring in after-hours.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

    It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. Barclays Bank has cut its price target on PayPal to $200.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • Amazon stock surges on Q4 earnings, Prime membership price raised to $140/year

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Amazon's positive quarterly earnings and price increases.

  • Amazon Stock Soars on Earnings Release: 6 Metrics You Should See

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth-quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, Feb. 3 that pleased investors. The market's reaction is largely attributable to fourth-quarter operating income coming in higher than the company's guidance, along with earnings that crushed the Wall Street consensus estimate. Amazon's net quarterly sales grew 9% year over year to $137.4 billion, which was in line with the $137.4 billion Wall Street had expected.

  • A few more stock pullbacks, and then a big one, are coming, warns this manager. Here’s how investors should prepare.

    We chat with David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., who says single-digit gains for the S&P 500 may be the best we get this year.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again on Thursday

    It's Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite Index is plummeting -- now down 2.7% -- and it's taking the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the slide. Shares of the semiconductor giant were down 3.6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET today. In a note out earlier this week, analysts at TheStreet.com reported that the semiconductor sector is in a slump despite a tight supply of microchips globally, with manufacturers having just five days' supply of chips on hand (versus closer to 40 days' worth as recently as 2019).

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Meta stock blowup is an important investing lesson: strategist

    Big tech stocks such as Facebook aren't exactly risk-free, reminds this veteran strategist.

  • Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Nikola Stock Today

    Not for the first time in its rather eventful life as a publicly traded company, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) took a solid hit to its share price on Wednesday. After a monster rival indicated it would spend more than previously disclosed on its electric vehicle (EV) efforts, Nikola's stock fell by almost 6% on the day. General Motors also said that it aims to spend more than the originally planned $35 billion through 2025 to get its EVs off the factory floor and onto the road.

  • Euro set for best week since COVID-19 hit after ECB's hawkish turn

    The euro was heading for its best week since March 2020 and was testing a near three-month high after Thursday's hawkish shift from the European Central Bank stoked speculation about the pace and timing of rate hikes. Though the ECB kept rates on hold as widely expected, the euro climbed 0.26%, reaching as high as high as $1.468 in Asian trading on Friday in reaction to ECB president Christine Lagarde acknowledging the mounting inflation risks and declining to repeat previous guidance that an interest rate increase this year was extremely unlikely. The ECB had been seen as among the most dovish of the world's leading central banks.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Meta made a crucial mistake with bitcoin: MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

    Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor weighs in on Facebook after the tech giant's earnings whiff sent the stock crashing.

  • Members Of Congress Load Up On Their Favorite 10 Stocks

    Most S&P 500 investors know it's unwise to fight the Fed. But do you know how to bet with the House — of Representatives?