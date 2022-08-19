U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,258.49
    -25.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,833.95
    -165.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,842.91
    -122.43 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.73
    +13.41 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    -0.92 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.30 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0059
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0880 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1835
    -0.0097 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0260
    +1.1640 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,536.75
    -1,970.98 (-8.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.76
    -30.84 (-5.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.96
    +22.11 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Indian fintech Uni to suspend card services amid central bank's guidelines

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Indian pay-later cards startup Uni plans to temporarily suspend its card services in the South Asian market following the local central bank's guidelines on digital lending, it said in a notice to users seen by TechCrunch, in a move that will impact millions of users.

"This means your card will be inactive for now. We are working with our banking partners to resume the card services as soon as possible and will keep you posted. However, there will be no change to your billing and repayments," wrote the startup, which is valued at $350 million, in the notice.

Uni, which is backed by General Catalyst, Elevation Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners, confirmed in a statement to TechCrunch that it plans to suspend card services on its products (Uni Pay 1/3rd Card and the Uni Pay 1/2 Card) and expects to roll out the change to the entire customer base by Monday.

"While it is a decision taken with a heavy heart, we are always committed to being compliant and want to be on the right side of the regulations," the startup said in a statement.

India's central bank is inching closer to tightening its lending guidelines, dictating who all can lend to customers in India. Another fintech entrepreneur, who isn't affiliated with Uni and requested anonymity, said the lack of clarity from the Reserve Bank of India is severely impacting many good startups and ultimately affecting the lives of many customers.

The move follows SBM Bank India, which partners with several Indian fintechs to launch co-branded cards, informing Uni and a number of other startups earlier this month to halt onboarding new customers, Indian news outlet MoneyControl reported.

"Due to the latest RBI guidelines on digital lending, we are proactively suspending our card services in phases by Monday. Bearing the fact in mind that the Uni Card is used for urgent needs like fee payments, medical bills and emergencies, we have ensured that every one of our customers will have access to their credit line through Uni Cash," said fintech veteran Nitin Gupta, who co-founder Uni and serves as its chief executive, in a statement Friday.

"With a free partial limit enabled, our customers will not face any disruptions while using their funds. We are building something really exciting. Like always, it’s first-of-a-kind and never been done before," he added.

India’s central bank cracks down on fintech startups

Recommended Stories

  • Gold futures settle at a 2-week low, pressured by rising dollar, Treasury yields

    Gold weakens for a third straight day on Wednesday, sending it to its lowest price settlement in two weeks, as the strong U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields continue to weigh.

  • Cineworld to file for bankruptcy after failing to rebuild attendance

    Cineworld said despite a gradual recovery in attendance since reopening theaters last year, recent admissions have lagged below expectations.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is crashing after Ryan Cohen's exit

    The zany story of Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price gets zanier.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Warren Buffett is Buying the Dip on These 5 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks that Warren Buffett is buying on the dip. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett is Buying the Dip on These 3 Stocks. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett went on a buying spree despite the turmoil in the global equity markets. In […]

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.The retail traders who poured millions of dollars into the struggling retailer’s stock, on the other hand, may be just starting to feel the pain -- especially if they were late to the trade.Bed Bath & Beyond shares, which had already tumbled almost 20% on Thursday, fell as much as 44% more in Friday premar

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • GM Reinstates Dividend, Share Buybacks After Two-Year Hiatus

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is reinstating its dividend -- at a sharply reduced level -- and resuming share buybacks more than two years after they were suspended to preserve cash in the early days of the pandemic.The Detroit automaker will pay a quarterly dividend of 9 cents a share beginning Sept. 15, according to a statement Friday. GM had halted its 38-cent payout in April 2020. The company is also restarting its buyback program, which will be expanded to $5 billion from the $3.3 billi

  • Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) closed at $10.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day.

  • Exxon Mobil and Nvidia have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Exxon Mobil and Nvidia have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Deere Stock Tumbles as Earnings Miss Expectations

    Deere reported fiscal third quarter earnings of $6.16 a share from $13 billion in equipment sales. Sales met expectations, but Wall Street was looking for $6.65 a share.

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • Missed BBBY? 10 'Meme Stocks' Are Next Gold Mines, Analysts Say

    Chasing best-known favorites may not be the best way to score on Meme stocks, analysts say. Meme stock ETFs can help.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

    StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -54.55% and 10.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Markets: Bitcoin below $22,000; Ether extends decline; Cardano, Solana, DOGE slide

    Bitcoin fell below US$22,000 in Friday afternoon trading in Asia as investors after a nervous week seemed to be trimming portfolios ahead of the weekend. Ethereum fell back despite the buzz around its upcoming blockchain Merge. Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin and Polkadot dropped over 10% in the past 24 hours. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether fall […]

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met