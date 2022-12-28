U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.50
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,457.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,924.75
    +9.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.65
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    +0.1090 (+2.91%)
     

  • Vix

    21.65
    +0.78 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0120
    +0.5830 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,670.13
    -217.81 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.15
    -6.53 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,293.80
    -154.07 (-0.58%)
     

Indian Fintechs Face a Tough 2023 as Investments Cool, Bain Says

Preeti Singh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India’s $50 billion fintech industry will face hurdles in the form of tougher regulatory scrutiny and tighter liquidity leading to higher cost of capital for some companies next year, Rakesh Pozhath, partner at consulting firm Bain & Company, said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors into the country’s fintech space that has drawn heavyweights from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group Corp., in the past few years, are getting more diligent as global financial conditions tighten. That has intensified the competition for capital, Pozhath said.

“Investors are looking at bottomline and topline actual monetization numbers and not just growth numbers in terms of number of customers, value of loans disbursed,” Pozhath, who has worked with global and Indian payment infrastructure providers, said. “No one is underwriting those metrics anymore.”

Read: Tech Stars in India Resort to Odd Tactics to Stem Stock Slump

That could result in a higher cost of capital for smaller fintech firms next year, as they aim to become non-banking companies to continue lending to customers, he said.

Indian fintechs, largely in the payments and lending space, have attracted roughly $35 billion in funding since 2000, and about $10 billion of it came in 2021, according to a recent report that was co-authored by Pozhath. Fundraising in the first half of 2022 of $4.2 billion was lower than a year earlier, the report said.

Read: Buffett, Goldman Win From Fintech Gold Rush in India

This year, the Indian regulator, spurred by fraud and malpractice instances in the fintech lending space, stepped up its oversight to regulate it through a series of guidelines, forcing platforms to rethink their business models, Pozhath said.

“You will see a lot of investment going into risk and compliance departments,” Pozhath said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) five years ago would have delivered you a 101% gain

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • US Probes How $372 Million Vanished in Hack After FTX Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors are investigating an alleged cybercrime that drained more than $370 million out of FTX just hours after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy last month. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwes

  • Dollar climbs to one-week high vs yen amid spike in Treasury yields

    The dollar climbed to a more than one-week high versus the yen on Wednesday, buoyed by higher Treasury yields amid hopes for a strong rebound in Chinese growth as COVID-19 curbs loosen. The yen also came under pressure amid more signals from the Bank of Japan that a surprise policy tweak last week was not the start of a scrapping of stimulus. The dollar rallied 0.5% to 134.17 yen in Asian trading, and earlier touched 134.40 for the first time since Dec. 20, when the BOJ sent the pair spiralling lower with an unexpected loosening of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield policy band.

  • Japan Factory Output Falls a Third Month as Global Demand Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s factory output shrank for a third straight month in November as cooling demand overseas pushed production levels further below pre-pandemic levels. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Ove

  • Inflation-Wary Shoppers Pull Back as Goods Pile Up in Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Jude Snair knows retail. She works in the portrait department of a JCPenney at the Newport Centre mall in New Jersey. But with or without an employee discount, the 20-year-old said she was mostly avoiding holiday shopping this year. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to

  • Who Are the Richest People in the World at the End of 2022?

    As 2022 comes to a close, there have been subtle shifts in ranking the world's richest people. In December 2022, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk ceded his title as the richest person in the world to...

  • Apple Shares Hit Lowest Since June 2021 on iPhone Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares closed at their lowest level since June 2021 on Tuesday, amid an ongoing selloff of big-tech stocks amplified by concerns over iPhone supply in the key holiday period.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwes

  • Global recession ‘crosscurrents’ lead 2023 expectations to be deeper rather than shallow: Strategist

    Federated Hermes Head of International Equity Group Martin Schulz and Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global economic growth, expectations for the Fed in 2023, wage growth and the labor market, and how to adjust investment strategies to the current economic climate.

  • Tesla’s 2022 Collapse Hits 69% After Deepest Selloff Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- The tailspin in Tesla Inc. shares accelerated Tuesday, marking their longest losing streak since 2018, as a report of a plan to temporarily halt production at its China factory rekindled fears about demand risks. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing L

  • Tesla Lures $2.8 Billion From Korean Day Traders Amid Stock Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean retail investors have bought a net $2.8 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock this year amid the electric-vehicle maker’s worst slump on record.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 8

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Tesla stock slides amid production slowdown in China, surging COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Pras Subramanian and Seana Smith examine Tesla shares after EV production concerns arise from China.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • What the Latest Updates Mean for AMD and Nvidia Stock Investors

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent updates that semiconductor investors should be aware of for the next few weeks. Unfortunately, the consumer market continues to bring numerous headwinds for these chip giants.