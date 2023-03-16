Indian Minister Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates Truecaller's new office in India

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Truecaller, the leading global communications and Caller ID platform, inaugurated their brand new office in the southern city of Bengaluru, India. The office was virtually inaugurated by the Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The launch of the Bengaluru office marks a significant milestone in Truecaller's journey in India. Since Truecallers entry in India a decade ago, Truecaller has today grown to 338 million monthly active users, of which about 246 million are from India.

The company's Bangalore facility can accommodate up to 250 employees and is the largest establishment of Truecaller outside of its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

While inaugurating the office, Hon'ble Minister of State, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics, Information and Technology, Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "office in India is representative of the growth of India as a trusted technology partner to the world. The government's vision and focus is on enabling entrepreneurship and expansion of a vibrant innovation and startup ecosystem in India. The journey to where we are today in 2023 as one of the most exciting and fastest-growing ecosystems in the world has been a result of the hard work of many years where our Prime Minister had outlined and set out one of the key goals of making India a technology enabler. Wishing all of you at Truecaller the very best and I hope you continue to grow, thrive and succeed".

Sharing his thoughts at the opening of Truecaller's first own office in India, Mr. Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-Founder at Truecaller, said: "I am very proud to be here for this inauguration and see our India footprint grow. This facility is a reaffirmation of our continued investment in India. We want to continue to serve India's digital society and economy with the best experience on our app with safety and privacy as core operating principles. Our company's growth in India has been closely linked to the increasing use of smartphones and the internet. I would like to compliment the minister for accelerating this digital revolution. We are delighted and thank him for supporting our journey. We remain committed to the safety of our users and the values of Digital India of an open, trusted, safe and accountable internet.

Story continues

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 290800

andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 338 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3735348/1920875.pdf Press release Inauguration of Bangalore office 230316 https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/hon-ble-minister-mr-rajeev-chandrasekhar-delivering-the-keynote-address-and-virtually-inaugurating-t,c3156735 Hon ble Minister Mr Rajeev Chandrasekhar delivering the keynote address and virtually inaugurating Truecaller India s office in Bangalore https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/l-r-rishit-jhunjhunwala-managing-director-truecaller-india-and-alan-mamedi-co-founder-and-ceo-trueca,c3156738 L-R Rishit Jhunjhunwala Managing Director Truecaller India and Alan Mamedi Co-founder and CEO Truecaller

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indian-minister-mr-rajeev-chandrasekhar-inaugurates-truecallers-new-office-in-india-301774074.html

SOURCE Truecaller AB