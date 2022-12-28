U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,826.52
    -2.73 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,206.02
    -35.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,350.31
    -2.91 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.73
    -1.78 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    -1.94 (-2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -11.20 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.29 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0646
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8370
    -0.0230 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2092
    +0.0068 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0550
    +0.6260 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,740.52
    -95.56 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.74
    +1.63 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.75
    +37.74 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

How Indian outsourcing industry is moving up the value chain - Article published in TOI

Integra Global Solutions
·2 min read
Integra Global Solutions
Integra Global Solutions

Pittsburgh, PA, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that Ganesh Ranganathan, Chairman, and CEO of Integra Global Solutions’ article has been published in the Voices segment of Times of India!

In the article, our CEO discusses the evolution of the Indian outsourcing industry and its ability to move up the value chain, for example, from providing basic accounting outsourcing services to offering end-to-end accounting automation solutions, thereby demonstrating the increasing capabilities and competitiveness of India Inc in the global market.

India started as a low-cost manpower supplying centre, but within a couple of decades, India now has evolved into an innovation hub with world-class Saas and IT product centres. India currently boasts 45+ unicorn companies – all in the year 2021 and the numbers are expected to rise in 2022. India is now positioning itself as the innovation hub for IT, Saas solutions, Robotics, and Drones, to name a few. It is also a well-known fact that India-born CEOs and tech spearheads are leading many global corporations.

We encourage our employees, customers, and anyone interested in the topic to read the article and learn more about our company's perspective. The article can be found https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/voices/accounting-outsourcing-to-accounting-automation-how-indian-outsourcing-industry-is-moving-up-the-value-chain/.

About Integra Global Solutions:

Integra Global Solutions is an intelligent accounting robotic automation implementation solutions provider. With over 1600 staff and with offices in multiple countries, Integra provides accounting and bookkeeping robots to accounting firms in the US, Europe, and Asia. Integra accounting robotic solutions provide quick ROI and can transform a workplace into a futuristic artificial intelligence-enabled workplace.

For more latest news & updates about our company visit: https://www.integrabalance.com/latest-news-updates/indian-outsourcing-industry-moving-value-chain-article-published-toi

Contact Information

Dean Brendon
USA Tel: (412) 267-1529
UK Tel: 020 7993 2949
https://www.integrabalance.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • NFL Sunday Ticket-YouTube TV deal: Here's what Google will need to break even

    Google better hope viewers love watching football on YouTube.

  • Mark Cuban bashes San Francisco for pushing out the tech industry

    On the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, the billionaire Dallas Maverick owner had choice words for S.F. and the Bay Area calling the area pretentious and arrogant.

  • Tesla Lures $2.8 Billion From Korean Day Traders Amid Stock Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean retail investors have bought a net $2.8 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock this year amid the electric-vehicle maker’s worst slump on record.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million f

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Credit Market Cracks Widen as Distressed Debt Nears $650 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blow-up in the UK and real-estate troubles in China and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry Restriction

  • SBF Filing Details $546 Million Purchase of Robinhood Shares

    A loan from Alameda Research funded the purchase of shares now sought by BlockFi.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • Active investing poised to be on the rise in 2023

    Assets in direct indexing are expected to climb to $825 billion by 2026, from roughly $462 billion now.

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Inflation-Wary Shoppers Pull Back as Goods Pile Up in Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Jude Snair knows retail. She works in the portrait department of a JCPenney at the Newport Centre mall in New Jersey. But with or without an employee discount, the 20-year-old said she was mostly avoiding holiday shopping this year. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Texas Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M

    In addition to the $65 million sale to Galaxy, Argo is also grabbing a $35 million loan backed by more than 23,000 mining machines.

  • Meta and Alphabet Are Losing Their Advertising Throne

    Meta and Alphabet Lose The Advertising Throne It seems that the long-held duopoly ruling the $300 billion advertising market is coming to an end as tech giants are fighting for their piece of the pie. Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) are losing their dominance to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Figures According to Insider Intelligence, this will be the first year since 2014 that these two corporati

  • Roth Conversion

    A Roth IRA conversion is the process of taking your assets out of your traditional IRA or employer-sponsored plan and placing them in a Roth IRA.

  • Global recession ‘crosscurrents’ lead 2023 expectations to be deeper rather than shallow: Strategist

    Federated Hermes Head of International Equity Group Martin Schulz and Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global economic growth, expectations for the Fed in 2023, wage growth and the labor market, and how to adjust investment strategies to the current economic climate.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Doing a Roth Rollover? Beware the 5-Year Rule

    The Roth IRA has been called "the Swiss Army knife" of personal finance because of its flexibility and the tax-free status of its earnings. That's the reason so many retiring workers move to roll their workplace 401(k) accounts into a … Continue reading → The post Doing a Roth Rollover? Beware the 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington—and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash into their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt-out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.