U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,859.56
    -41.79 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,715.95
    -245.87 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,388.25
    -164.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.44
    -31.80 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    +1.19 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,688.10
    +10.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.23 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4180
    -0.0410 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9820
    -0.4750 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,754.39
    -107.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.71
    -2.73 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,265.64
    -16.43 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Indian PM Modi tells Russia's Putin now 'is not an era of war'

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.

"I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi told Putin on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Climber, 22, Dies at Colorado's Black Wall: 'She Died Doing What She Loved,' Dad Says

    Maya Humeau, 22, died on Tuesday after falling from a climbing area in Clear Creek County, Colorado

  • Death toll from building collapse in Jordan climbs to 13

    The death toll from the collapse of a four-story building in Jordan's capital this week has climbed to 13, with rescuers still searching for a missing woman, the country's Public Security Directorate said on Friday. It's not clear what caused the collapse on Tuesday of the building in Amman. The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

  • Xi Jinping skips dinner with Putin, citing COVID-19 policy

    Chinese President Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other leaders during a regional security summit in Samarkand, the Reuters news agency reported on Sept. 16.

  • EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Moves 9.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    EVgo Inc. (EVGO) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES EXERCISE AND CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OVER-ALLOTMENT

    Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Company") (TSX: TWM) announces the exercise and successful closing of the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") of its recently completed non-brokered private placement offering of Units (as defined below). Pursuant to the Over-Allotment Option, Birch Hill Private Equity Partners Management Inc. and certain affiliated entities controlled by ‎Birch Hill (collectively, "Birch Hill")‎, a fund managed and advised by Kicki

  • Flights, hospital appointments and school: Here’s what’s cancelled in Britain on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    Stores, gyms and libraries will be closed across the U.K. on Monday September 19.

  • Busan’s big blockchain plans

    Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 16, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Coming up on today’s show: Could Busan be the next crypto hub? Will help from Binance and FTX finally establish South Korea’s second largest city as the crypto haven it’s trying to be? We’ll have more on those stories — and […]

  • AstraZeneca's Blood Clot Treatment Hits Primary Goal In Rare Blood Disorder Trial

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said its Danicopan add-on anti-blood-clotting drug met a primary endpoint in the ALPHA phase 3 trial in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who experience clinically significant extravascular hemolysis (EVH). A prespecified interim analysis of the Phase 3 trial evaluating danicopan (ALXN2040) as an add-on to C5 inhibitor therapy Ultomiris (ravulizumab) or Soliris (eculizumab) showed positive results. Related: AstraZeneca Settles Ultomiris-Related

  • Churchill Downs Bets Big On This 100-Year Old Kentucky Racing Firm

    Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson, Kentucky, from Enchantment Holdings LLC for $79 million in cash. The company will also assume Ellis Park's opportunity to construct a track extension facility in Owensboro, Kentucky. Ellis Park, located north of the Ohio River and just south of Evansville, Indiana, celebrated 100 years of racing this year. In addition to being known as the home of summer Thoroughbred racing in

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for September 16th

    CNF, AMRK, and COHR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 16, 2022.

  • Repo Blew Up Three Years Ago and Funding Markets Are Still Weird

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been three years since the turmoil in the market for repurchase agreements froze the funding universe and forced a Federal Reserve intervention. Yet risks still linger as another test approaches. Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Adobe Tumbles A

  • Top Banks Pull Back From China Metal Financing After Crises

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and ICBC Standard Bank Plc are cutting back on financing to China’s troubled metals trade, adding pressure to a sector already hit hard by a struggling economy. Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Adobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Fi

  • Dye & Durham Announces Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 and Conference Call Details

    Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today announced its preliminary unaudited financial results1 for the three-month ("Q4 FY 2022") and twelve-month ("FY 2022") periods ended June 30, 2022.

  • UN finally reaches liberated villages of Kherson Oblast, distributes 35,000 food kits

    The United Nations and partner organizations over the past two weeks have started providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians living in recently liberated villages in Kherson Oblast that were previously inaccessible for the organization.

  • The carrot emoji is being used by anti-vax groups to hide from Facebook's algorithm

    Misinformation groups have discovered a way to evade censorship.

  • Hedge Funder Dalio: Economy and Stocks Set for Big Drop

    While Bridgewater's Ray Dalio sees inflation dropping from current levels, he expects it to remain high, with bond yields rising.

  • Xi and Putin arrive in Uzbekistan for summit

    STORY: Chinese President Xi Jinping received a welcome ceremony on Thursday (September 15) ahead of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The SCO summit is taking place in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand this year. Xi is due to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit. On Friday, Putin is set to meet the leaders of Azerbaijan, India and Turkey, it added in a statement.Putin and Xi plan to discuss Ukraine and Taiwan at the meeting, which the Kremlin says holds "special significance" given the geopolitical situation.Separately, the Uzbek government said Putin would also meet Iranian, Kyrgyz, Pakistani, Turkmen and Uzbek leaders.

  • Xinjiang Kazakh plans political party to counter China's Xi

    Five years ago, Bekzat Maxutkanuly was a small-time clothes merchant in Kazakhstan, uninterested in politics but worried over rumblings of a brewing crackdown across the border in China’s Xinjiang region, the land of his birth. Now this week, as soldiers goose-stepped to anthems welcoming Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a visit to Kazakhstan, Maxutkanuly is preparing to drive from village to village across his country’s vast hinterlands to sign people up for a political party that will challenge Beijing, not welcome it.

  • Adobe's $20 billion deal to buy Figma is a pricey bet on collaboration

    Good morning, is taking a big digital leap with a hefty price tag. The tech giant has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Figma, a web-first collaborative design platform—and an Adobe competitor—for approximately $20 billion. Figma, founded in 2012, is a design application tool you can use to create websites, apps, or even […]

  • Death toll from Jordan building collapse rises to 13

    At least 25 people were in the dilapidated building in Amman's Webdeh district when it crumbled on Tuesday. Jordan's Public Security Directorate said on Friday another three bodies had been removed from the rubble, state news agency Petra reported.