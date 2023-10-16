Indian Point NY plant moves spent nuclear fuel to dry cask storage

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan, New York, has transferred all spent nuclear fuel to dry cask storage in a move towards decommissioning the plant, the New York State Department of Public Service and Indian Point Closure Task Force said on Monday.

To reduce potential for fires in spent fuel pools and release of radiation during a severe accident, the state required all spent nuclear fuel at the plant to be safely transferred out of the spent fuel pools into dry cask storage on an accelerated timeline.

According to the statement, less than 30 months after implementing the requirements, Indian Point has successfully stored all 3,998 spent fuel assemblies in 127 secure concrete and steel casks.

The release added that the state is continuing to push for the removal of all spent fuel from these pools, opposing Holtec's Post-Defueled Emergency Plan (PDEP) waivers.

Holtec International's subsidiaries completed the acquisition of the Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan from Entergy Corporation in 2021.

New York State's concerns about Indian Point's practice of storing spent nuclear fuel in densely packed cooling pools played a significant role in the facility's closure in 2021, the statement added (Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)