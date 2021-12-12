Indian Prime Minister Modi's Twitter account was 'briefly compromised'

The Twitter account of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “briefly compromised” on Sunday, his office said.

Modi’s account -- whose handle is @narendramodi -- tweeted after the midnight that India had officially adopted bitcoin as a legal tender, prompting suspicions about a hack because of the timing of the announcement and also as New Delhi in recent months has suggested that it will be introducing a strict law to regulate cryptocurrency.

The tweet, which included a link to a sketchy website, said New Delhi had purchased some bitcoins that it was planning to distribute among the nation’s residents.

Was the Twitter account of the Hon'ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji hacked? And promise of #Bitcoin !! pic.twitter.com/uz1U2IAJaZ — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 11, 2021

The Prime Minister Modi’s office tweeted on Sunday that Modi’s account had been fully secured and any tweets shared during that period “must be ignored.” (The aforementioned suspicious tweet has been deleted.) Modi, with over 73 million followers on Twitter, is one of the most popular accounts on the social network.

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

Twitter and Prime Minister’s office said the social network took the necessary steps to secure the account as soon as it became aware of the activity.

It wasn't clear who had hacked the account. The sketchy blog it linked to was not accessible at the time of publication.