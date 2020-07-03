Indian Rupee Rises to Three-Month High on Strong Inflows

(Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee rose to the highest in more than three-months as strong inflows continued to buoy the currency amid expectations that the central bank may be slowing its dollar purchases.

The rupee rose as much as 0.6% to 74.5562 to a dollar, its highest since March 27, before paring gains to 0.3%. The currency had the best gains to dollar in Asia on Friday.

The currency had rallied 0.8% on Thursday, with traders attributing gains to inflows from Reliance Industries Ltd.’s stake sales in its digital unit and the central bank stepping away from purchasing dollars.

“Unless RBI steps in to buy dollars during the first half, USD/INR can witness further losses as stop losses are hit, and corporates look to sell USD,”Anindya Banerjee, currency strategist at Kotak Securities wrote in a note.

