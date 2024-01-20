Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,839.81
    +58.87 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,863.80
    +395.20 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,310.97
    +255.37 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.39
    +20.74 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.71
    -0.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    2,031.80
    +10.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1460
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2704
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1280
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,553.38
    +139.27 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,461.93
    +2.84 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,963.27
    +497.07 (+1.40%)
     

Indian shares end lower in Saturday session as IT stocks, HUL weigh

Reuters
·1 min read
The new logo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower in a trading session on Saturday, dragged by information technology companies and Hindustan Unilever, but gains in lenders helped limit some losses.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 ended down 0.23% to 21,571.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.4% to 71,423.65.

The equity market traded in a full session on Saturday, and will remain shut on Monday due to a public holiday in Maharashtra state and as the central government observes a half-working day on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the northern city of Ayodhya.

IT stocks slid 1% on the day after gaining more than 6% in the past two weeks following better-than-feared earnings in the sector.

Consumer stocks fell 1.2%, weighed down by FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever, which slid about 4% after a smaller-than-expected profit increase.

In contrast, the Nifty Bank index rose 0.8% after losing 5% over the last four sessions following disappointing results from top private lender HDFC Bank.

HDFC, an index heavyweight, rose 0.6% following a more than 12% slide post its results.

Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 2.4%, despite reporting quarterly profit below estimates.

Digital payments firm Paytm climbed 1.5% after reporting an operating profit for the fifth consecutive quarter on account of festive season-led sales.

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and IDBI Bank gained 10% and 13.6%, respectively, after reporting strong quarterly results.

The stock market was earlier set to trade in two special sessions on Saturday as the exchanges looked to test out a failsafe system for trading.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Advertisement