Indian tycoon bankrolls record Airbus order in bet on travel boom

One of India’s wealthiest people has placed a $50bn (£39bn) bet on a travel boom in the country over the next decade.

Indigo, co-founded by billionaire aviation tycoon Rahul Bhatia, has placed a record order of Airbus jets on the first day of the Paris Air Show.

The carrier is buying 500 planes in the biggest single order in the Franco-German planemaker’s history.

The precise type of aircraft is yet to be finalised but the planes will be versions of the narrow-body A320 jets.

A320s had a list price starting at $100m each in 2018, meaning the total cost of the order will be at least $50bn.

Mr Bhatia co-founded Indigo in 2006 with fellow aviation veteran Rakesh Gangwal in 2006. Indigo has thrived in the low-cost segment of the market even as the likes of Air Asia – the carrier launched by Formula One tycoon Tony Fernandes – struggled.

Indigo has about 55pc of the domestic Indian market and lays claim to be the country’s biggest airline by market share.

Indigo, which is run by former KLM chief Pieter Elbers, will have 1,330 planes in service once the entire Airbus order is fulfilled. Final deliveries are expected in the 2030s.

Mr Elbers said it was “difficult to overstate the significance” of Monday’s order. He said: “The order strongly reaffirms Indigo’s belief in the growth of India.”

India is a key battleground for airlines around the world, with the country’s fast-growing middle-class seen as a huge opportunity to drive growth.

Indigo’s record order gazumps flag carrier Air India, which earlier this year ordered 470 planes from Boeing and Airbus to revitalise its fleet.

Airbus commercial chief Christian Scherer said that Indigo was “democratising affordable air travel for millions of people”.

Mr Bhatia has become one of India’s richest men thanks to Indigo, with a fortune estimated at $5.4bn. He clashed with Mr Gangwal in 2019 in a row over governance at the company, by which point it was listed on the Indian stock exchange.

The argument resulted in Mr Gangwal quitting the board and agreeing to sell down his stake in the business.

