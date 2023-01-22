Indian Vegan Food Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis Report 2022-2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Vegan Food Market, by Product, by Source, by Distribution Channels, and by Sub-region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vegan food market has been growing in recent years due to more people looking for plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products. In the market there are various vegan food brands are available, most vegan foods are made from soy or seitan and they can be stored in refrigerated sections of grocery shops which helps to increase the sales of vegan food.

Market Dynamics

The consumption of vegan food products prevent the risk of type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. For improving the quality of products and increasing demand of customers, the manufactures are using innovative ingredients as well as processes in their products such as ready to eat products which is driving the vegan food market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in March 2022, Indian plant-based dairy startup, 'One Good' (Formerly Goodmylk) acquired the domestic nutrition brand 'PRO2FIT'. The main goal of One Good (Formerly Goodmylk) is to make eco-friendly food choices at affordable prices across India.

Furthermore, in December 2020, Ahimsa Food, a plant-based meat manufacturing company developed a Veggie Champ Brand. Under this brand, Ahimsa Food offers curry products such as Vegan Classic Chicken, Mock Mutton, Mock Duck, mock fish fillet, pepper salami, and vegan burgers made with a mixer of soy, milk, wheat protein, mustard, and spices.

Key Features of the Study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Indian vegan food market, its market size (US$ Bn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new material type launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the vegan food market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The Indian vegan food market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Indian vegan food market

Company Profiles

One Good (Formerly Goodmylk)

GoodDot

EVO Foods

Ahimsa Food

Wakao Foods

Jus Amazin

So Good

Live Yum

Piper leaf

Soft Spot Food

Vega Lyfe

The Hershey Company

Sun Opta Inc.

Living Harvest Food Inc.

Pascual Group

Grub Market

SunFed

Danone

Whitewave Foods Company

Detailed Segmentation:

Indian Vegan Food Market, By Product

Dairy Alternatives

Cheese

Snacks

Desert

Others

Meat Substitutes

Tofu

Seitan

Quorn

Others

Indian Vegan Food Market, By Source

Almonds

Oats

Wheat

Others

Indian Vegan Food Market, By Distribution Channels

Offline

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Online

Specialty Stores

Indian Vegan Food Market, By Sector:

North India

South India

East India

West & Central India

