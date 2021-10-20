U.S. markets closed

Indiana Center for Recovery Launches Education Institute

·1 min read

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (IPLA) has approved Indiana Center for Recovery in Bloomington, IN, to provide continuing education credits for licensed addictions and mental health professionals in Indiana. The center will launch the "Indiana Center for Recovery Education Institute" (ICFREI) in winter 2021.

Indiana Center for Recovery
Indiana Center for Recovery

The education institute will focus primarily on substance use disorders and mental health topics and offer Indiana professionals unique training opportunities. Session content will address professional development gaps in the field of behavioral healthcare in Indiana. Subject matter experts from across the country will provide seminars, workshops, training, and an annual symposium. Sessions will take place in Bloomington.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to improve practitioner confidence in Indiana by sharing expertise in the areas of trauma, addiction, and mental health," states Jackie Daniels, Vice President of Community Relations at Indiana Center for Recovery. "The mission of our institute is to facilitate and encourage the application of innovative, quality care in the communities in which professionals serve."

About Indiana Center for Recovery:

Indiana Center for Recovery is a patient-centered substance use disorder and mental health treatment facility. They have been offering treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders in Bloomington since 2016. Visit www.treatmentindiana.com for more information.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indiana-center-for-recovery-launches-education-institute-301405023.html

SOURCE Indiana Center for Recovery

