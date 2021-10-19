U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

Indiana’s First Police Agency Takes the Lead with Wrap Reality

  Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wrap Technologies, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Center Township of Indiana’s Clinton County Donates System to Frankfort Police Department in Support of Enhancing Training for De-Escalation

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today that Indiana’s Frankfort Police Department is the first agency within Indiana to receive Wrap Reality, WRAP’s de-escalation platform, designed for agencies to enhance their training, leading to better performance in the field through VR simulation. Wrap Reality was donated to Frankfort PD by the Center Township of Clinton County.

“We are grateful to the Center Township Trustees for standing behind our mission of protecting and serving the community,” said Chief Scott Shoemaker of Frankfort PD. “Our officers face a variety of challenging situations in the field daily and Wrap Reality’s robust and comprehensive library of scenarios allows our officers to prepare for their real-life encounters in the virtual world.”

Jami Pratt, Center Township Trustee in Clinton County, commented: “Led by Chief Shoemaker, Frankfort Police cares about the safety of their officers and the community, as reflected by their utilization of innovative solutions like Wrap Reality to improve officer training.”

Wrap Reality is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP recently announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to utilize AWS GovCloud (US) for Service, Delivery, and Storage and bring the most advanced cloud-native services to Wrap Reality customers, improving the flow of information and providing a better experience for law enforcement agencies.

“It is exciting to see the community get behind their local police department in support of improved officer training through Wrap Reality,” said Clark Dever, VP of Product Management, Wrap Reality. “This allows for more frequent, immersive training, resulting in safer interactions between community members and the brave officers who serve and protect them.”

To learn more about Wrap Reality, please visit wrap.com/reality.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Follow WRAP here:
WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/
WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechinc
WRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/

Trademark Information
BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contact:

Paul M. Manley
VP – Investor Relations
(612) 834-1804
pmanley@wrap.com

Media Contact: media@wrap.com


