U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,112.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,831.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,223.25
    -10.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.50
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.73
    +0.37 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.70
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    27.93
    -0.09 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +0.84 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4116
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1560
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,655.01
    -47.74 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.61
    -103.86 (-9.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,155.09
    +110.64 (+0.39%)
     

New trailers show off what the Indiana Jones movies look like in 4K

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

In March Paramount announced plans to release a 4K Ultra HD boxed set of the Indiana Jones movies, arriving in a manner similar to their 1080p editions on Blu-ray in 2012. Now trailers are available for all of the movies (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and, yes, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) so that you can get a peek at what the remastering process has brought out of them.

Raiders of the Lost Ark 40th Anniversary
Raiders of the Lost Ark 40th Anniversary

Feel free to compare these YouTube-delivered streams to your Blu-ray discs or any HD streams that are available, although it's clear that this is probably the best way to see them since they originally hit theaters. While the bonus content is still in 1080p, all four flicks have been remastered in Dolby Vision HDR and HDR-10 from 4K scans of the original negatives. 

The audio is also now available in Dolby Atmos format, remastered at Skywalker Sound by the original sound designer using the original assets. So the video and audio should be up to par (see for yourself below), and the only question left is how well the dungeon crawling-content has aged in the 40 years since the first one was originally released. The set starts shipping on June 8th, however if 1080p and SDR is good enough then you can get the same movies right now for $43.

Buy Indiana Jones 4K Steelbook at Best Buy - $100

Buy Indiana Jones 4K at Amazon - $87

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft used AI to generate a never-ending remix of Warren Hue's new song

    Microsoft teamed up with Asian record label 88rising on an AI-generated never-ending remix of Warren Hue's latest track "Too Many Tears."

  • Android 12 Beta hands-on: A fresh look with few major changes for now

    Despite missing some key upcoming features, the Android 12 beta is a nice look at what we can expect when the OS officially launches.

  • Android users can now tap to pay for transit rides in the Bay Area

    Google Pay joins Apple Wallet in supporting Clipper cards.

  • What to know before buying a smartwatch

    Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.

  • Ford unveils its electric F-150 with 300 miles of range and 563HP

    Ford's electric F-150 goes on sale next spring with up to 563HP, the most torque of any F-150 ever, and 300 miles estimated EPA range.

  • iPad Pro (2021) review: Apple’s hardware may have outpaced its software

    For the last week, I’ve been living with Apple’s new iPad Pro, and there are two thoughts I haven’t been able to shake. The first is that this might be the best portable computer Apple has ever made. I mean, think about it: This iPad uses the exact same chipset you’ll find in the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro, and even the new iMac. That’s unheard of for a tablet, especially one with 5G and a screen that puts Apple’s laptops to shame. Tim Cook once said the iPad was the company’s vision of the future of computing, and it’s actually starting to feel like it’s coming to fruition. Which leads me to my second unshakeable thought: Because this thing is so powerful, it’s begging for more robust software. The new iPad Pro very much feels a portent of dramatic changes to come, but in this moment, it’s — for better or worse — just an obscenely powerful tablet.

  • Who Gets to Wear a Headscarf? The Complicated History Behind France's Latest Hijab Controversy

    Here's what you need to know

  • Next Two Weeks Critical for Infrastructure Bill, Says Sen. Capito

    May.19 -- Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, talks about the status of negotiating the infrastructure bill. She is the lead GOP negotiator. She spoke exclusively to Bloomberg's David Westin on "Balance of Power."

  • Netflix's Fear Street trilogy arrives over three weeks, starting July 2nd

    Netflix's Fear Street film trilogy, adapted from the popular teen novels by R.L. Stine, is premiering with a bold new release strategy.

  • PornHub used AI to remaster the oldest erotic films in 4K

    A machine learning system taught an algorithm to colorize skin flicks from as far back as 1896.

  • Material You is a colorful, personalized redesign for Android and more

    Google just started talking about Android 12 at the Google I/O developer event, and Matias Duarte just introduced a new way to personalize its products called Material You (a riff on Material Design, which Duarte introduced for Android back in 2014).

  • Retirement expert: Here's a 'neat thing you can do' if you take Social Security early

    When it comes to claiming Social Security benefits, do it when you need it, one expert said, even if it means taking benefits early.

  • Twitter's auto image cropping had a bias toward white people and women

    Last October, Twitter promised to re-evaluate its image cropping algorithm after users complained that it was biased.

  • The 'Zelda: Skyward Sword' Switch remake locks a fast-travel feature behind an amiibo paywall

    Tap the amiibo on your Nintendo Switch, and Link can quickly take to the sky, even if you find yourself in the middle of a dungeon.

  • ‘Buy Anything’ Credit Market Gives Private Equity a Big Payday

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest sign of leveraged mania hitting bondholders: Companies across Europe are piling on debt at the fastest pace in years to enrich their private-equity owners.The controversial practice known as dividend recaps is growing as investors gorge on every credit risk while sponsors extract income as they await the economic rebound.More than 10 companies in the region have raised junk bonds this year in part to fund dividends, the highest year-to-date number since 2017, according to data provider 9Fin. Some 13 firms also sold loans to finance payouts in the first quarter of this year, a post-financial crisis high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“If people want to put capital to work they’re just buying anything with a bit of yield, regardless of what proceeds are for,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Hold your nose and harvest income.”The deals tend to coincide with market booms, where yield-chasing investors accept bigger risks to meet return targets. In the heady days that presaged the financial crisis, private-equity firms were busy extracting their investments from shaky companies, according to Bloomberg data. In 2021, following a year of pandemic austerity when borrowing plans were put on hold, there’s pent-up demand from investors and issuers alike.Private equity firms have always borrowed to buy companies. But they’re layering on extra debt at a time when central banks have driven borrowing costs to all-time lows to help foster a global economic rebound.Some of this year’s transactions were rated CCC -- the lowest ranking of junk debt -- and paid relatively higher rates. But viewed alongside decades of history, the deals are still dirt cheap.The dividend payouts are one way for buyout firms to take profits as they wait for the growth rebound to spur higher prices in the IPO market. By issuing dividend recaps they can take a cut now and keep their end investors happy while they bide their time to cash out completely.“You have a lot of private equity involvement in the high-yield market, and sponsors don’t want to necessarily exit businesses now because we haven’t seen the full opening-up trade develop,” said Martin Horne, head of global public fixed income at Barings LLC. “Maybe they wouldn’t get the right multiple if they tried to get a full exit by normal mechanics.”Alain Afflelou SA is the latest example. The French eye-glass retailer skimmed off a portion of bonds sold this month and used some of its own cash to make a 135 million-euro payment to owner Lion Capital, according to Andre Verneyre, Afflelou’s head of financial operations.The senior notes received orders for an excess of three times the amount on sale, indicating that “investors know us very well and are happy to continue with us,” he said. Despite the new debt, gross leverage has remained steady as the company retired older borrowings, Verneyre said.Frozen OutThe deal followed dividend recaps for French real-estate developer Foncia Holding and Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB this year. In the U.S., Verizon Communications Victra tapped investors for a dividend twice in the space of just three months this year. The second $75 million transaction which priced last week was used to fund a $65 million dividend to its private-equity sponsor Lone Star.“Perhaps the market is just too complacent or perhaps believes the central bankers will always be there as a backstop,” said Aegon’s Benbow. “Whatever the reason, these deals are getting done very easily.”Yet even in the latest wave of market froth, there’s been pushback from bond investors.Afflelou’s bonds have fallen in the aftermarket amid a wider high-yield bond rally.Lion Capital failed to pull off a deal to extract dividends from another one of its portfolio holdings, French frozen-food retailer Picard Groupe SAS. Investors demanded higher pricing on the 1.7 billion-euro deal in April and Lion walked away.“We completed Afflelou but pulled Picard because we were being opportunistic and didn’t like the pricing,” said Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Picard’s majority owner Lion Capital. “There was no urgency because the proceeds were for a dividend, which is not time-sensitive.”While the economy powers ahead and companies are growing, servicing the extra debt may not seem like much of a strain. The problem arises when the economic boom comes to an end, and fragile balance sheets are left struggling under the weight of large debt piles and falling revenue. In the U.S., the financial travails of the Payless shoe company were blamed in part on such payouts, and have been the target of criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren.In the public stock market, companies that have paid shareholder dividends are underperforming those that have been buying back shares. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up about 20% since the end of October, when the vaccine-fueled stock market rally started, compared with 37% for its buyback equivalent.“It’s easier to keep adding debt when business multiples are so high as the market still thinks there is plenty of equity below the bonds,” said Benbow at Aegon. “Obviously when the cycle turns and the market cheapens up you realize that there is little to no equity left.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Fed Minutes Fuel Taper Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood, Still a Bitcoin Believer, Sees It Going to $500,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is keeping the faith, even in the face of Bitcoin’s massive plunge that had wiped $500 billion from the coin’s peak market value at one point.The head of Ark Investment Management said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that she still expects the cryptocurrency to reach a price of $500,000. She noted that as highly volatile sectors in the stock market are selling off amid inflation fears, Bitcoin is dropping as well. It last traded just below $38,000.“We go through soul searching times like this and scrape the models, and yes our conviction is just as high,” she said.Although Elon Musk has soured on Bitcoin due to its environmental impact, Wood said once renewables are incorporated into the Bitcoin mining technology, like she expects, “Elon will come back and be part of that ecosystem.”Musk’s quick change in opinion on the largest cryptocurrency may have been caused by pushback from institutional shareholders like BlackRock, she said.Despite her long-term conviction, Bitcoin and other digital coins may face more pain before mounting a comeback.“You never know how low is low when a market gets very emotional,” she said. “I think we’re in a capitulation phase. That’s a really great time to buy no matter what the asset is.”Wood has consistently loaded up on shares of Coinbase Global Inc. in the past two weeks as the cryptocurrency exchange has dipped below its April direct listing reference price and to a record low on Wednesday.In the interview, Wood also addressed the prospects for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to be approved in the U.S. this year, which appears to some less likely after a string of comments from regulators. Wood thinks the latest plunge could be a good thing for the prospects of approval. “The odds are going up now that we have had this correction,” she said.Although her funds have taken a hit this year, with her flagship Ark Innovation ETF down more than 34% from its high in February, the firm’s product line-up hasn’t yet faced a monthly outflow, she said.“There were a lot of commentators out there, shall I say, screaming about how our ETFs would have to shut down, which is impossible,” she said.In fact, the move toward value sectors that’s caused her funds to suffer is encouraging to her.“The forces that the coronavirus put in motion supporting all of the innovation in which we invest, they’re not looking back,” she said. “We’re looking at this saying: Alright, on sale. Innovation is on sale. Oh and by the way, the bull market had broadened out.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Amid Musk Bitcoin Spat, Burry Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is buying the dip in Tesla Inc., sticking with high-conviction names and setting aside a big disagreement with Elon Musk over Bitcoin.Ark exchange-traded funds added more than 47,000 shares in the electric carmaker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday. While that’s worth a modest $27 million, it’s the first time the firm has purchased Tesla since April.Tesla has dropped 38% from its January peak as inflationary fears spur investors to sell expensive assets -- prompting Wood to demonstrate her propensity to enlarge Ark’s positions in favorite tech bets at market lows.The firm also recently bought Twitter Inc. amid its worst week since October. And Wood has been consistently adding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., whose shares have been declining for much of the past month after rallying in its April IPO.Read more: Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostSome of that retreat is likely down to Musk, who fueled a slump in the largest cryptocurrency after hitting out at the token’s high energy demands and reversing a decision to accept it as a form of payment.With Ark a big proponent of Bitcoin and a believer in its green credentials, it’s all adding to recent drama in the world of speculative tech. While Wood appears committed to her Tesla bet, famed investor Michael Burry has been revealed to be betting heavily against the carmaker via put options.Bitcoin has erased all the gains since Tesla’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital currency, and was trading at around $35,700 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York. Tesla was down 4.4%.Read more: Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout“Wood is making her move once again when everyone else is looking elsewhere,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.