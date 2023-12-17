Indiana Kelley Is Latest Top-50 U.S. B-School To Launch A Master In Management

The Kelley School of Business introduced a new master of management program to prepare formerly non-business majors for a career in business. Photo by Haripriya Jalluri / The Indiana Daily Student

From Bloomington, Indiana: The Kelley School of Business will offer a new master of management program starting in the 2024-25 academic year to provide graduate students with fundamental business knowledge in leadership, entrepreneurship and other management courses. According to the Kelley School of Business blog, the new degree is designed to bring together students from a variety of disciplines to develop their business acumen.

“That was a really big motivating factor for us — to be able to give a pathway to students in any school to be able to get management and business competencies,” Richard Ash, the chair of the new program, said.

The new degree includes a special component for students who did not major or minor at Kelley during undergraduate study. They will complete a summer crash course in topics typically covered in an undergraduate business major or minor. Students who studied at Kelley while undergraduates will then join in to complete a two-week management-specific program to prepare them for courses taken during the regular academic year.

The McDonough School of Business MBA program will offer a Certificate in the Business of Healthcare. Georgetown photo

Georgetown McDonough MBA launches Certificate in the Business of Healthcare

From Washington, D.C.: As the U.S. healthcare system experiences unprecedented changes marked by rising medical expenses and costs of prescription drugs, federal regulations, and technological disruptions, Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business is launching an MBA Certificate in the Business of Healthcare to prepare graduates to tackle critical issues and inspire forward-thinking solutions to the healthcare system.

The certificate will be taught in person and is open to Full-time, Flex MBA, and Flex MBA Online students starting in the spring of 2024. It will equip students to lead at the intersection of business and medicine and understand the changing pressures of healthcare in the United States.

“Over the past few years, we have been sorely reminded of how much our health can impact the prosperity of our nation,” said Paul Almeida, dean and William R. Berkley Chair. “Through this new certificate, our MBA students will be uniquely prepared to lead change at the intersection of business and medicine in a way that ensures both businesses and the people within these systems can thrive.”

Ryan Matthews is set to graduate with an MBA from Texas Woman’s University with an MBA. TWU photo

MBA offers exonerated Death Row inmate fresh start

From Denton, Texas: Ryan Matthews is ready to exhale.

When he was 17 years old, Matthews was convicted of a murder he did not commit. He spent five years on death row in Louisiana before DNA evidence exonerated him in 2004. Nearly 20 years later, Matthews is ready to steer his own ship and take back a life that was nearly stolen from him.

Matthews takes a big step toward charting his course when he graduates from Texas Woman’s on Dec. 15 with an MBA, which has an emphasis on business analytics.

“I have been so focused on my education,” Matthews said. “I can almost breathe a bit now. But not yet.”

