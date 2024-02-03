Indiana man started crying when he found out he won $250,000 from scratch-off

Bradley Ficus and his girlfriend holding his $250,000 check he won from Platinum Payout.

An Indiana man was moved to tears after discovering that he had won $250,000 from a scratch-off ticket, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

Bradley Ficus of Jasonville won the top prize of $250,000 from a Platinum Payout tickets instant game. He bought his ticket at a Country Mart gas station in Jasonville.

Ficus buys Hoosier Lottery scratch-offs when he stops for gas, the Lottery said. As he was driving home from work one day, his vehicle's low fuel light suddenly lit up. He immediately pulled over at Country Mart to refuel and purchased two $10 Platinum Payout tickets while he was at it, the Lottery said.

"When he got home, Bradley let his girlfriend choose one of the tickets to scratch," the Lottery said. "While they were scratching the tickets, Bradley suddenly exclaimed, 'No way! This can’t be real!'

When Ficus showed his girlfriend the ticket, she was amazed to see that he had won the game's top prize of $250,000. Though she initially thought it was a joke, she told the lottery.

When Ficus scanned the ticket using the Hoosier Lottery app to confirm his win, he told the Lottery that he burst into tears.

Ficus told the Lottery that he intends to use his winnings to make a down payment on a house, buy a camper, and invest some money.

What is Platinum Payout?

Platinum Payout is a scratch-off game that costs $10 and could win up to $250,000 in the Indiana Lottery.

What are the odds of Platinum Payout?

The estimated overall odds of getting a $10 Platinum Payout are one in 3.76.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indiana man wins $250,000 scratch-off, bursts into tears