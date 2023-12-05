Indiana man's ripped-up $50,000 Powerball ticket honored while woman loses her $500 prize

The Hoosier Lottery Commission has approved a $50,000 prize claim for a winner whose ticket was torn to pieces, and denied a $500 prize to another winner who had posted their winning ticket online, according to the Lottery Post.

During a meeting held in Indianapolis last week, the Hoosier Lottery Commission said they reviewed two prize claims and decided to approve one and deny the other, the Lottery Post said. The first case involved Paul Marshall, who claimed to have won a $50,000 Powerball prize. Only it was in pieces.

Marshall had gone to the store where he had bought the ticket, according to the Indiana Chronicle. When he arrived, he was told that he would have to go to headquarters to get the prize because his ticket was worth more than $600.

Out of habit, the retailer staff tore up the winning ticket. Marshall, who couldn't believe his eyes, still hoped they would honor the $50,000 ticket at headquarters.

Lottery officials initially refused to pay Marshall, but later, they visited the retailer and confirmed his story with video surveillance footage. The payout was approved unanimously after a discussion with all five commissioners.

"This was a fortunate event, where we were able to ... reconstruct what happened," Lottery Director of Legal Affairs and Compliance Chuck Taylor said at the meeting, according to the Lottery Post and the Indiana Chronicle.

Powerball drawings are at 11 p.m. EST Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $2 to $20 million and above.

Winner who wasn't so lucky

While Marshall turned out to be lucky twice, the same cannot be said of a woman who who $500 on a scratch-off ticket and shared a photo of the ticket on Facebook.

Her joy was short-lived as one of her followers took the image and tricked a retailer into cashing out the prize before she could claim it herself. As a result, her claim was unanimously denied in the same meeting.

The lottery denied the prize twice as the woman appealed.

"Ordinarily, if she would have acted quickly and came in soon after, we could have possibly (obtained evidence), but the retailer where it was cashed ... had not been a retailer for two months," Taylor said, according to the Lottery Post.

There was no way to review video surveillance footage or interview employees to determine if she was the original winner or if her ticket was stolen. "It's not a decision that we enjoy, but ... we can't pay something twice," Taylor said, according to the Lottery Post.

Rolls of printed $10 scratch-off lottery tickets wait to be loaded into a folding machine at in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on Thursday, July 5, 2018. The organization prints the instant lottery tickets for several states and other countries around the world.

