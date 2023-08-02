Indiana schools must allow trans students to use bathrooms aligned with gender identity, court rules

Indiana students must have access to bathrooms and locker rooms that are consistent with their gender identity, an appeals court ruled Tuesday night.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals left in place a temporary injunction requiring the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo County School Corporation to provide equal treatment to trans students.

The case involves three young trans students who sued their school districts after they were blocked from using the boy’s restrooms. At the time of the complaint, one of the teens attended a middle school in Martinsville. The other two, who are twin brothers, attended high school in Terra Haute.

The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties of Indiana and the nonprofit law firm Indiana Legal Services, alleges sex discrimination in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The teens also requested a preliminary injunction that would order schools to grant them access to the facilities while the lawsuit moves forward.

Last year, two lower courts granted the temporary injunction. The school districts asked the appeals court to reverse the injunction, but on Tuesday a three-judge panel saw “no reason to do so,” Judge Diane Wood wrote for the court in her opinion.

“Litigation over transgender rights is occurring all over the country, and we assume that at some point the Supreme Court will step in with more guidance than it has furnished so far,” she added.

The judges found that the district courts had been correct in concluding that the students were likely to succeed in their claims of discrimination.

The ruling was applauded by Kenneth Falk, an attorney with the ACLU of Indiana.

“Students who are denied access to the appropriate facilities are caused both serious emotional and physical harm as they are denied recognition of who they are. They will often avoid using the restroom altogether while in school,” Falk said. “Schools should be a safe place for kids and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct facilities can be extremely damaging.”

Tuesday’s ruling comes just weeks after another judge in Indiana issued a ruling celebrated as a “victory” by trans rights advocates.

On June 16, U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction blocking a ban on gender-affirming care for minors from taking effect.

