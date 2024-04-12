Indiana sees the highest gasoline price increases in the U.S. in the week before the eclipse

There’s plenty of pain at the pump to be had for Hoosier motorists.

Indiana consumers have been among those with the biggest rises in prices in gasoline prices. The Hoosier state and Arizona led the top 10 states in increases from March 28 to April 4, according to a AAA report.

The average price at the pump for U.S. drivers has risen nearly 6.5% in the past month, from $3.39 to $3.61 per gallon.

Indiana saw some of the highest increases in gas prices from March 28, 2024, to April 4, 2024, according to AAA.

States with the the highest increases in gas prices, according to AAA:

Indiana (up 19 cents)

Arizona (up 19 cents)

California (up 17 cents)

Ohio (up 15 cents)

New Mexico (up 15 cents)

Utah (up 11 cents)

Alaska (up 10 cents)

Kentucky (up 10 cents)

Nevada, (up 10 cents)

Idaho (up 9 cents)

What’s causing gas prices to increase

The national average of $3.56 is 21 cents more than a month ago and six cents more than a year ago.

In December 2023, the average gas price was $3.15.

Gas prices typically increase in the transition from February to March. From 2021 to 2024, gas prices during these months have increased by as much as 71 cents.

A mix of foreboding overseas news, an increase in domestic gasoline demand, and a rise in oil prices to the mid-$80s per barrel are driving up prices, the AAA said.

“Renewed Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s oil infrastructure and increasing tension in the Middle East spiked oil prices recently,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in the report. “And with the cost of oil accounting for roughly 60% of what we pay at the pump, there will likely be some upward pressure on prices.”

Gas demand rose, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, while total domestic gasoline stocks decreased, the report said.

Higher demand and rising oil prices are expected to further boost pump prices.

