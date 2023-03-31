U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Indiana tech workforce grows in depth and breadth: CompTIA releases year in review State of the Tech Workforce report

PR Newswire
·3 min read

3,500 net new jobs added in 2022, more growth projected for this year

INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of an eventful year tech employment in Indiana added new jobs and grew in depth and breadth, according to new research from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)
CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

CompTIA's annual "State of the Tech Workforce" reveals that net tech employment1 in Indiana increased by 3.1%, creating 3,525 new jobs in 2022.2 CompTIA forecasts a similar rate of growth for 2023 – a 2.9% increase resulting in about 3,500 net new jobs.

Nearly 119,000 people work in tech jobs in Indiana, spanning both technical and non-technical workers employed by tech companies and tech professionals who work in other industries. That represents 3.7% of the state's workforce. The estimated median wage for a tech worker in Indiana is $77,140, which is 95% higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state. The tech sector delivers an economic impact of $15.5 billion – 4% of the Indiana economy. The state is home to approximately 9,300 tech business establishments.

"In a year of even more uncertainty than usual, the tech labor market routinely defied expectations," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer for CompTIA. "The data continues to confirm the degree to which technology underpins so many facets of business activity across the economy and the breadth of employers reliant on technical and digital skills."

CompTIA's "State of the Tech Workforce" is the most comprehensive source of data on the size and scope of the U.S. technology industry and workforce. The report includes data on employment, wages, business establishments, job postings, workforce diversity, emerging tech metrics and more. Among other highlights from the new report:

Occupations poised for growth – Positions in software development, programming, web development and quality assurance (4.6%); database, data science and analytics (3.9%); and emerging tech, IT project management and related occupations (3.3%) are projected to see the most growth in Indiana this year.

Emerging tech employment opportunities – 28.2% of all tech jobs postings in the state last year were for occupations related to emerging technologies or for positions that required emerging tech skills.

Workforce diversity – Indiana is in the third quartile in the report's diversity index, a measurement of the depth and breadth of diversity in the tech workforce for seven primary race and ethnicity groups, as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women account for 29% of the state's tech workforce; Black or African American workers, 7%; and Hispanic or Latino workers, 4%.

The full report is available at https://www.cyberstates.org/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification opportunities designed to help them build career-ready IT skills. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
sostrowski@comptia.org
630.678.8468

1 The tech workforce consists of two primary components – technology professionals working in technical positions (IT support, network engineering, software development, data science, etc.) and business professionals employed by technology companies. Combined they are represented by the "net tech employment" designation.

2 The 2022 employment estimates and 2023 projections represent the most up-to-date data at the time of publication. As with any labor market data source there is a lag effect, recent developments during late 2022 and early 2023 will likely not be fully reflected in the data.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indiana-tech-workforce-grows-in-depth-and-breadth-comptia-releases-year-in-review-state-of-the-tech-workforce-report-301786516.html

SOURCE CompTIA

